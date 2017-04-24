Team Zim ready to dazzle in Argentina

Team Zimbabwe in action at the festival last year PIC: COURTESY OF BLED

A team comprising of 37 school students is set to dazzle thousands that will grace the 2017 edition of the International Music Festival (IGUAZU EN CONCIERTO) in Argentina.

The festival will run from May 21 to 29.

“We are excited to be able to travel with a group of talented students to represent not only Zimbabwe but the entire African continent at this year’s festival, which will be our fourth consecutive appearance since debuting in 2014,” said head of delegation, Addmore Chokera.

Chokera who is the music director at Watershed College and co-founder of Winad Music says this year they have decided to bring in students from other schools and not just Watershed College to be part of the team.

“This year we have decided to incorporate students from other schools and not just focus on Watershed College as we believe that we need to open up this platform for other children to benefit from such a huge platform.

“We will be travelling with children from Hillcrest College, Winad Marimba band as well as The Grange Christian School,” he revealed.

On how they managed to get a slot at this prestigious festival, Chokera said, “Watershed College and Winad marimba band were chosen to represent Africa at the festival in 2014, after coming first at The Education Africa organised International Marimba Festival hosted by South Africa in 2013.

“The 35 member group did not only raise the school flag high but the Zimbabwean and African flags by putting up excellent performances at the festival.

“The festival organisers acknowledged that the group was the best that had ever represented Africa both in terms of quality performance and the ability to interact with other students from all the five continents hence the group was given an automatic invitation to the 2015 festival.

“In 2015 the group had 36 members and again put up irresistible performance which earned the Watershed and Winad marimba group and choir an automatic ticket to the annual festival as long as they continue to impress,” he revealed.

Team Zimbabwe will leave for Argentina on May 18 and return on the 31st of May.

The festival is one of the biggest festivals in the world in which over 1000 talented youngsters show case their music talents. The weeklong festival is packed with music activities from morning up to the evening.

One of the talented former Watershed Students, Kudzai Mucheri who participated at the festival in 2014 and 2015 was awarded a full music based scholarship for her University studies in Thailand after the University among other things watched her performances at the festival.