Team Zimbabwe ready for Hollywood

The team representing Zimbabwe at WCOPA 2017 PIC COURTESY OF ZiCOPA

The Zimbabwean team for the World Championships for Performing Arts (WCOPA) is ready and raring to fly the national flag high in Hollywood, USA.

According to ZiCOPA the organizers of the local chapter of the global talent show, twenty-five young multi-disciplinary artists were selected during auditions that stretched from last year and ended earlier this year.

The team of dancers, musicians, instrumentalists, models, actors, actresses is set to leave the country on June 25 June till July 9, 2017.

The World Championships of Performing Arts is the only international performing arts talent competition and educational experience of its kind held annually in Hollywood, USA.

This year marks 21 years of this innovative, official ‘World Talent Contest’.

Last year saw Zimbabwe debut its participation with a team of four participants who did not disappoint as three of them, talented guitarist Sylent Nqo, beatboxer Probeatz and model Timothy Hogo brought back home 15 medals collectively.

It is against this achievement that the organizers who footed most of the expenses last year to take the finalists to the championships now hope to have close to thirty representatives.

Rallying under the theme, ‘Soaring High’, the multi-disciplinary and talented 25 solo contestants and three groups that qualified to represent the country were selected in a round of three auditions that were held between August 2016 and March 2017 where hundreds of hopefuls auditioned to represent the country.

Local organiser, Jessica Thandy is upbeat about the ongoing preparations to raise funds for the team and also the polishing of acts ahead of the contest.

“All the qualified contestants are in the process of seeking funding – which is proving to be extremely difficult. Our contestants are finalizing their acts and are in full preparations. Each contestant is performing an average of four to six items in their respective category. The competition will put to test their talent, technical abilities and stage presence,” she said.

She made a plea for support towards the national team from the government, companies, NGOs and well-wishers who can find it worthy to assist a talented Zimbabwean child reach their goal and dream as they raise the national flag higher.

They have created an online platform on their website www.zicopa.org which allows people to select their preferred artists, see their profile and pledge their support. They have also created various sponsorship packages with the benefits outlined.

The World Championships of Performing Arts can be compared to the Olympics of the Performing Arts – the thrill of international competition, the one and only series of performing arts competitions’ to find and honor the best aspiring performing artists on earth.

In Zimbabwe the championships are represented by Zimbabwe Championships for Performing Arts (ZICOPA). Zicopa was founded two years ago by Jessica Nyarayi Thandy a South African with Zimbabwean roots whose love for the country and its immense talent have seen her invest in securing the licensing and participation at the prestigious event.