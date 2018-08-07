TeamRunx reaches out to orphans

Team Runx Zimbabwe pose with their vehicles PIC: COURTESY OF ROLCAM PHOTOGRAPHY

Besides grabbing the attention of people whenever they drive by with their exquisitely pimped rides which are powered by some sophisticatedly designed engines – TeamRunx also takes time to give back to the community.

Recently the crew of 95 members in the different provinces of Zimbabwe donated some food and clothes to Bindura SOS Children’s Home.

“TeamRunx’s activities range from fun to some serious responsible citizenship missions,” said team president, Tanaka Muradzi.

“This year we donated food and clothes to Bindura SOS Children’s home and we have partnered Alpha Media Holdings and donated clothes to homeless people in Harare. Our thrust is to make the world a better place,” he revealed.

Last year the crew was involved in various projects with the headline being their partnership with Jah Prayzah to promote his album launch concert for the album, ‘Kutonga Kwaro’.

But one would wonder how was this team formed?

Continued Muradzi, “Teamrunx is a car club that was established in July 2016.

“Four young men Tanaka Muradzi, Tonderai Mugadza, Clive Sande and Tinotenda Mhlanga gathered together and decided to have a club were they share ideas on how best to maintain, pimp and get good quality service for their cars.

“These young men decided to recruit other members and within a short space of time the club grew. Club members started having regular meets at Longcheng Shopping Mall in Harare were they would discuss a lot of different car related issues, the club then became a family.

“Whenever one was faced with a challenge whether car related or not members would be quick to assist. This created a bond amongst members and to date TeamRunx is no longer just a car club but a family with 95 members throughout the country.”

The team’s vision is to be the leading motoring club that promotes safe driving and road safety awareness.