Tehn Diamond drops No Stress video

A shot from the "No Stress" video Tehn Diamond ft. Thaiwanda

Tehn Diamond is set to drop the video for his chart topping track, ‘No Stress’ which features Thaiwanda Thai next week.

“I’m hoping to have the video for No Stress out within the first week of April, to start off the second quarter of the year with a nice bang,” said Tehn in an interview with Zimbo Jam.

The award-winning rapper revealed the video was shot in Pretoria but was hesitant to tell us production cost.

“This video was shot by Galston Anthony of 8Trakk Pictures based in Pretoria. I’d rather not talk about how much we spent, only because you can’t put a price on international quality. It’ll just speak for itself, and loudly I hope.”

nostress3 Shots from the "No Stress" video Tehn Diamond ft. Thaiwanda nostress1 Shots from the "No Stress" video Tehn Diamond ft. Thaiwanda Nostress2 Shots from the "No Stress" video Tehn Diamond ft. Thaiwanda

On why it has taken him a while to drop fresh hot videos, Tehn said, “It has taken me a while because I’m very particular about both quality and consistency, both of which require resources. Which is why I went down and shot two videos at the same time, to ensure that I had a follow up locked and loaded to go.”

So will there be more videos dropping considering the rapper has recently dropped his album?

“If I have my way and if we keep investing our returns correctly, there will be at least six videos in total from me this year. I’m putting everything I have into both building and maintaining my creative momentum. I’ve finally got the perfect team in place and a classic album to push, so it’s all guns blazing this year,” revealed Tehn.

Reflecting on his recent nationwide tour, Tehn said it was a blessing.

“The nationwide tour was a true blessing. The amount of learning we all received just from being a part of it was worth it alone. Then of course getting to actually meet the fans on the ground, it just feels good to know there’s a good following and a hunger for something more than usual. And that’s big love to the team, Ammara Brown, Simba Tagz, Thaiwanda Thai and Take Fizzo,” reflected Tehn.

On what the focus going forward now is he said, “The plan for the rest of the year is to breakout into the region and to keep a steady flow of quality music and videos coming out.”