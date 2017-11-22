Tekno headlines ‘Independence’ bash!

Nigerian super star Tekno PIC: COURTESY OF YOUTUBE.COM

Zimbabweans are in ecstasy!

After being under the rule of President Mugabe for a solid 37 years, the man finally resigned on Tuesday November 21, 2017, creating a historic moment in the story of Zimbabwe, and sending people into jubilation mode.

The people are ready to party as they celebrate “Independence Day” and the best place to do that is at the Tekno Concert slated for Alex Sports Club on Friday November 24.

Just like it were when Bob Marley came through in 1980 so is the mood ahead of this concert which is featuring top acts like Winky D, Judgement, DJ Stavo, Simba Tagz, and Gary Tight amongst many others.

Tickets are already selling like hotcakes at Alex Sports Club as well as at Talk City café located at Joina City.

The event organisers had initially cancelled the concert as had many other promoters in the previous week, owing to the political situation that as prevailing in the country.

But, with the 93 year old president resigning, it’s all systems ablaze.

A statement from the event organisers reads:

Following our announcement of a deferral of our show to a later date citing advice proffered by our on-site engineer, we have since rectified the concern. We are pleased to inform you that the Tekno show scheduled for Friday November 24 will STILL go ahead AS PLANNED. We heeded the concerns of the fans who implored us to fix the concerns.

Please note that we will announce early bird ticket selling points as soon as possible and look forward to hosting our fans in what should be an epic entertainment extravaganza.

Thanking you and hoping to see you this Friday November 24 at Alexandra Sports Club.

Patrick Vijay Hundu: For and on behalf of Triplife Entertainment.

