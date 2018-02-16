Tekno is too small for me – Jah Prayzah, while there is a hint for a collabo with Cassper Nyovest

Dr. Phillip Chiyangwa in blues suit and black coat, Chamu Chiwanza in bright green jacket, Nash Paints boss in scotch blazer, Tinashe Mutarisi and Jah Parayzah with a huge smile slapped on his face at the launch of the video Angel-o

Tuesday evening was a night filled with loads of fun and pomp as Jah Prayzah launched his new video ‘Angel – o’ on which he features Jamaican star, Jah Cure.

But besides the video launch it was also the birthday of outgoing Affirmative Action Group (AAG) president, Chamu Chiwanza who also happens to be Jah’s uncle.

It was during Chiwanza’s speech that he mentioned how he had wanted for Tekno to be featured on Angel-o instead of Jah Cure.

“…after sampling the track before it was completed, I suggested that he should feature Tekno. But in his words Jah said Tekno is too small…

“I then asked him who he wanted if not Tekno and said give me time. It was only when he was in Spain that he then hit me up on video call and revealed that Jah Cure was the one he would feature…,” narrated Chiwanza.

Founder of AAG and current president Dr. Phillip Chiyangwa who was also in attendance got to speak at the launch and revealed that a Cassper Nyovest collabo was on the radar.

“Music is a lot of hard work and those that have been involved in it know that it is very challenging. Am happy to see Jah progressing and creating a lot of employment opportunities,” said Dr. Chiyangwa.

“Jah has persevered and from the rural areas where he was born and bred he has become the best artist in the country.

“He has also collaborated with many international artists but I have suggested to him that he should work on a song with Cassper Nyovest,” remarked Dr. Chiyangwa.

