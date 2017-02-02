Tembalami drops new single plus more

Tembalami is dropping a new single titled ‘Sekerera’. PIC: COURTESY OF TEMBELAMI

After finishing 2016 on a high with a number of shows overseas, gospel musician, Tembalami has started 2017 with a bang, dropping a new single titled ‘Sekerera’.

“Tembalami will be dropping his brand new single on Friday February 3, and it will be available on radio, various social media platforms such as YouTube as well as online store, iTunes,” said the singer’s band manager, Victor Stot.

The award-winning musician took a moment to explain the meaning of the track Sekerera saying, “The idea behind this song to send a message of hope to Zimbabweans as we are going through a tough time as a nation.

“There seems to be a problem in nearly all things in the country from potholes, family breakups, and high unemployment rate amongst many others.

“People are going through a lot and with this track I am just saying look to God for in his word he declares that joy of the Lord is my strength.

“So instead of stressing put a smile on a face, Sekerera for God will pick you from that valley you are in and set you high on the mountain top.”

Stot also indicated that this single will be followed by another one titled ‘Kwatabva Kure’ all culminating in the launch of Tembalami’s fourth album.

“After Sekerera, we will release our second single in the year titled Kwatabva Kure – a song that highlights where God has taken us in our walk with him.

“We will then drop our fourth album titled The Fight in June.

“The album will see Tembalami change his sound a bit and am sure most people will resonate with the message it carries as it reflects on the challenges that Christians go through in their walk with God but they keep fighting till they are victorious,” revealed Stot.

Stot also shared with us that in a bid to create more engagement with fans, they will be dropping some acoustic versions of songs from their upcoming album on YouTube every week.

“The reason we have turned to YouTube is because we have realised that it gives us an opportunity to interact with our fans on a more intimate level giving them something to look forward to on a frequent basis,” explained Stot.