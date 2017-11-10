The big comedy reunion

Skit gurus, Maggie, Comic Pastor and Gonyeti PIC: COURTESY OF RAKI IMAGES

20 SHARES Share Tweet

As has become tradition over the past two years, popular on-line skit makers, Bustop TV will host their annual Bustop TV Anniversary at The New Ambassador Hotel on November 25.

However, this yearâ€™s edition is way different as it will see the reunion of a host of acts that were once part of the Bustop TV Family throughout its growth performing at the event.

Two acts that standout on the list of comedians that are set to perform at the event are Bhutisi and the Comic Pastor.

These two comedians played a critical role in driving the vision of Bustop TV when it was still a budding entity known to many as P.O Box TV.

“Its going to be an exciting comedy show. We have an interesting line up this year,” said Bustop TV director, Luckie Aaroni.

“Seasoned comedians performing have promised to sample new material.”

On why they chose to engage Bhutisi and Comic Pastor he said, “It is a Bustop TV anniversary and we have worked with both of tthem and we recognize the good things that happened wen we worked together back then so we want to give fans that memorable experience once again.”

Another plus to this year’s edition is that its a free gig and has seasonedÂ comedians such as Gonyeti, Mandla Da Comedian, Clive Chigubu and Doc Vikela.

Like this: Like Loading...