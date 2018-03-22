The narrative tour continues

Edith Masango acting in the play.

The historical play, ‘Narratives from the dark’ which premiered last year at Theatre in the Park and got the attention of the nation as it is the first one-hander that features a visually impaired actor.

The play did a couple of rounds in the nation last year and the team has decided to resume the national tour with a performance in Kadoma tomorrow at Campbell Theatre.

“We are delighted to be back on the road with the production once again,” said the play writer, Special Matarirano.

“Last year we went to Masvingo, Mutare, and Norton. After Kadoma we will go to Gweru and Bulawayo. We are still putting pen to paper on our international itinerary and as soon as we finish, that’s in the very near future, we are publicizing the festivals and countries,” he highlighted.

Matarirano also revealed that they have made some adjustments to the play.

“There are some scenes that have developed into compact, story pushing modes in order to keep the production tight.”

He also revealed that he and his team are working on a new production.

“We are working on a very interesting satirical play called The Insider Inside, in the first half of this year and another one in the last half of the year,” he said.

The play features Edith Masangowho plays Gwen in a story that explores a story of a visually-impaired mother living in an unaccommodating society opens

