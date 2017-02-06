The Pentecost with Zimpraise

ZimPraise performing with Tuku at the ICC PIC: YOUTUBE

8 SHARES Share Tweet

Quality music production is a mammoth task in Zimbabwe as artists usually have to pay for most of the expenses incurred from their own pockets as there are no record labels to support their initiatives as is the case in other parts of the continent and world over.

For Zimpraise, it has been an annual nightmare, but the resilient group under the stewardship of founder, Joseph Madziyire has managed to pull it off much to the delight of their fans.

Last week Thursday, the award-winning choir dropped its sixth live DVD recording, ‘The Pentecost’ at Ster-Kenekor, Eastgate.

The project is pretty good compared to other local productions released in recent years, but a lot still needs to be done to match the standards set by choirs like Joyous Celebration who are heavily funded by telecoms companies and a host of other investors.

There has been some improvement regards the picture quality compared to last year’s offering as well as the Glamis Arena disaster of 2014. Kudos to the team for keeping this project very simple and focusing more on the fundamentals.

Another area of concern Zimpraise improved on this time was the audio mix – this time they put away the auto tune gizmos that were a common trend in their past projects, giving the listener quality sound that is soothing to the ear.

This good sound also enables one to get an appreciation of the vocal dexterity the choir is endowed with.

It is also good to see the vision of Zimpraise slowly becoming a reality.

One of its major objectives is to unite nations through praise and worship – on this project the choir roped in the services of South African gospel music greats, Jabu Hlongwane and Sipho Makhabane.

Such collaborations are key and if the group remains focused it can really go far.

Some of the songs on this 32 track offering set to get one into praise mode are ‘Kana Mweya Mutsvene’, ‘Tell Somebody’ and ‘Chonyeba’.