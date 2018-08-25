THE REVIEW: Svoto

The Barefoot Goodess Ammara Brown

On Monday Ammara Brown called for a press conference at the Rainbow Towers Hotel and she officially launched her first single since the release of her debut album, ‘Ammartia’ in November 2017.



“Ammartia Hee… Ammartia hee…,” sings Ammara as the song titled ‘Svoto’ starts – buttressed by a cool guitar – one would think it is her late father Andy Brown strumming it.

Before you know it there are two voices in the picture as the guitar fades and the digital drum and other extra effects are also introduced.

We are informed the male voice belongs to African star, Mr Eazi – what a collabo the now South African based Mukoko Queen has pulled off. Oh wait a minute she is actually called the Barefoot Goddess.

This is because she performs without any shoes though the artwork of the single has Ammara wearing some fine boots. But anyway I digress, like the now famous Advocate Thabani Mpofu would say, let me return to the fulcrum or pith of this story.

The two voices blend well and good to hear Mr Eazi singing in Shona. Way to go Ammara, indeginise them.

Then song continues and we realise it’s not an up-tempo jam like ‘Wachu Want’ or ‘Sey No’. At that moment we realise that it is Ammara who was captured by the gentleman. Driving her into the laidback vibe he is known for on tracks such as ‘Leg Over’ and ‘Pour Me Water’.

The track continues on and it takes a rhumba feel fused with other elements. As a goddess she is expected to possess the power to play around with various elements.

No peak moment in the song, quite sad.

For a track premised on rhumba, one would have thought the two would change the gears and cause the listener to get into some moments of “waist management”, Fally Ipupa style. But well, they probably did not want the obvious.

They at least have a hook, “Svoto Svoto…” even a little baby can hum that chorus.

Overall the song is average. But we are sure with a well scripted video, sexy Ammara and cool Mr Eazi will surely score more points and get the attention of the entire continent.

Listen to the track here: