They’re at it again: Olinda kicks Stunner out of the house live on Facebook

Olinda dumps Stunner live on Facebook. PIC: SCREENSHOT COLLAGE

In a bizarre turn of events, controversial hip-hop singer Desmond ‘Stunner’ Chideme and wife, Olinda who caused a social media furore earlier this week, were at it again today – live on Facebook.

The latest public status is that Stunner doesn’t want to be with Olinda because she’s suicidal. Olinda is angry that Stunner is not genuine with his apologies and wants him to sincerely apologise to her – even if they are going their separate ways.

In a 26 min long live Facebook broadcast of her latest rant, Olinda is seen throwing what appear to be Stunner’s clothes out of the house, telling him to leave.

On the video, Stunner can be heard saying “ handina kurasa muromo ndati handicha (I did not say anything wrong, I said I am no longer interested).”

We also see and hear members of her family and friends begging her to stop the live broadcast and saying that they should sit and discuss as adults.

“This is a day of HIV and AIDS,” says Olinda at one point in the video where she asks people who cheat on their partners to just break up with them before endangering their lives.

Olinda also brings Stunner’s ex girlfriend, Pokello, into the discussion, saying that Stunner had been brazen enough to say that he was not interested in her [Olinda’s] money. “My mom came here wanting to fix whatever problems we were having and he’s like Olinda thinks this is about money, if I really wanted money… I can pick up the phone and call Pokello and she would give me $1,000. What money does Pokello have? What money does she have?

Apparently earlier today, Olinda caught Stunner deleting photos of his side chick, Deon, off his phone and that’s one of the things that pissed her off – again. “You’re trying to protect yourself!” she screamed at him during the live broadcast today.

Incidentally, in Stunner’s new duet with Nox, ‘I’m letting you go,’ released just a few days ago, they sing about deleting photos and videos off a lover’s phone, after a break up. “I’m letting you go, asi dai wadeleta mamessage, nema pic andaikusendera, netumwe tumascene twandaikutumira murudo,”croons Nox.

Now in case you missed it, the public face of this whole drama began two days ago with Olinda going live on Facebook and accusing Stunner of cheating on her.

As if it was not enough, she went on to say a lot of private things about the couple and revealed how she paid for all the luxuries, cars and clothes that the rapper uses to floss.

However, the the couple went on to post videos on SnapChat that featured the two of them in what appeared to be their matrimonial bed all happy and making up.

Then the following morning Olinda posted an apology on Facebook, a move which she says now was meant to protect her husband.

#ZimSocialMedia did not take this whole drama lightly. People felt that their feelings and emotions were taken for a ride in the wake of what others are deeming a publicity or attention seeking stunt.

Olinda posted a message saying that people seemed to be more concerned about the data they had wasted watching her video and offered to reimburse the first 100 people to request refunds by posting on her Facebook page.