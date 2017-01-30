Things you may not know about Thomas Mapfumo

Dr. Thomas Mapfumo, aka Mukanya. PIC: COURTESY OF BERLELEYSIDE.COM

Thomas Tafirenyika Mapfumo, affectionately known as ‘Mukanya’, was born in 1945 in Marandellas (now Marondera) in Zimbabwe. In 1955 he moved to Mbare, so for those with doubts, yes he has got very strong ghetto roots.

Music was just in his bones, Mukanya taught himself to play a guitar after getting a nick of inspiration from the Beetles and Wilson Picett. If you think playing a guitar is easy grab one and see how that goes, lol.

At the age of 16, he joined Zutu/Zoot Brothers in Mabvuku. In the 70’s, Mapfumo worked several odd jobs that included chicken rearing, hence the name of his 1972 band, Halleluiah Chicken Run Band.

Mapfumo also worked with another music legend, Jona Sithole in a band called Drifters, eventually the two formed Black Spirits.

As the two grew in music, they parted ways. They however rejoined and formed the Black Unlimited Spirits in 1978.

Mapfumo has earned the title legend. He is one musician who is associated with two animals. Mapfumo is affectionately know as the ‘Lion of Zimbabwe’ after his legendary achievements as a musician and Mukanya after his totem, the Baboon.

In 1999, Thomas Mapfumo was awarded an Honorary Masters Degree from the University of Zimbabwe. To add to that, before everyone else started putting PhD after their names, Mapfumo had gotten his Doctorate Degree already. He is a holder of an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Music from Ohio University at Athens.

Mukanya has shared the stage with international icons, you will be surprised by the endless list. In 1980 to celebrate Zimbabwean independence, he shared the stage with the Legend Bob Marley and The Wailers here in Harare. He also shared the stage with Sir Elton John in 198o and also Paul Simon.

Mapfumo is a family man. He is married to Verna. Mukanya has five children, namely Janet Mapfumo, Charmaine Mapfumo, Chiedza Mapfumo, Matinyanya Mapfumo and Tapfumaneyi Mapfumo.

