FitnessJourney – 30 minute full body workout

Let the games begin! Teurai Chanakira in action. PIC: FUNGAIFOTO | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Hello jammers! I hope you have had a good fortnight. So in the last column we talked about Basic Workout Routines to incorporate into your weekly workout routine, as you embark on your fitness journey.

Today we are bringing in the action and going through a full body workout, catering for beginners to advanced exercisers.

As I work out in the video – I give you the option to either use weights or not; and/or use props like the chair to help you get into the right technique.

To effectively burn fat and get more benefit from this workout, add another 2-3 rounds of this circuit workout.

You can limp onto the Fitness To A Tee website to get free resources such as links to other short workout videos; a free blast e-book with Fitness To A Tee 10 Top #bellyfat Tips and/or the latest Flat Tummy Guide available for sale on Amazon Kindle for AUSD$11.99.

See you in a fortnight where we continue to get healthier and fitter together!!

Fitness to a Tee is Zimbo Jam’s official health and fitness partner.

