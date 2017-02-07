3 more days – OneBeat Music Fellowship Application 2017

Hope Masike (in black dress) was a Zimbabwean representative at the OneBeat programme in 2014. PIC: ONEBEAT

Just a reminder to Zimbabwean musicians about the the OneBeat international music fellowship , whose deadline is fast approaching.

Now in its fifth year, OneBeat is cultivating a pioneering international network of leading artistic, technological, and social innovators in music.

OneBeat is an initiative of the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs in collaboration with the groundbreaking New York-based music organization Bang on a Can’s Found Sound Nation.

OneBeat brings musicians (ages 19-35) from around the world to the U.S. for one month each fall to collaboratively write, produce, and perform original music, and develop strategies for arts-based social engagement. OneBeat begins with an opening residency, when Fellows collaborate to create original material, record new musical ideas, and incubate their projects.

OneBeat fellows then go on tour, performing for a wide array of American audiences, collaborating with local musicians, and leading workshops with youth. In a closing residency, each OneBeat musician sets out their plans for the future, developing projects in their home countries linked to a mutually-reinforcing network of music-driven social enterprises.

Zimbabwean musicians who have been on the OneBeat programme betore include Hope Masike, Bled and Tariro NeGitare.

Here are the application details:

DEADLINE: Applications are due by 5:00pm (Eastern Standard Time, USA) Feb 10, 2017.

APPLICATION: Apply here: http://apply.1beat.org/register

NOTIFICATION: Applicants will be notified of the review panel decision by May 30, 2017.

2017 DATES: OneBeat 2017 will take place from September 20 – Oct 22, 2017.

MORE INFO: If you have questions please contact 1beat@foundsoundnation.org.