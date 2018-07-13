Three reasons you need DStv

Msanzi's Idols is back on DSTV PIC: COURTESY OF MULTICHOICE ZIMBABWE

In this winter season, couch potatoes can do with more than just a blanket, coffee and heater – a little bit of intriguing entertainment will make their lives divine and DStv is offering them exactly that.

This July DStv has opened a selection of SuperSport channels to viewing by subscribers on DStv Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus bouquets for an 18-day period in July, while the complete selection of children’s entertainment channels is also being placed in open viewing for the same period.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the SuperSport and children’s channels open viewing period would run from Friday July 13 to Tuesday July 31, during which time the popular sports channels and young viewers’ channels normally only available to DStv Premium subscribers would be universally available.

“The only pre-requisite is that viewers must be active, which means subscriptions must be up to date,” she said.

Meanwhile, DStv’s SuperSport and Serie A of Italy have reached an agreement that will see top-tier Italian football return to the Channel of Champions for the 2018-2019 season, which kicks off on Sunday August 19.

“SuperSport aims at offering viewers the best football from around the world and the return of Serie A helps fulfil the promise of an unrivalled football offering,” said Dziva.

“SuperSport viewers will be able to watch all 380 matches of the league, which was founded in 1898, and has 20 top Italian teams competing for the championship trophy. Serie A is regarded as one of the best football leagues in the world and it is often described as being the most tactical national league.”

Then for those who don’t love sport, the quest to find the next Mzansi’s idol has begun. Season 14 of South African Idols premiered on Sunday, 8 July on Mzansi Magic, packed with drama, fashion, tears, triumphs and unforgettable moments. Season 14 of Idols SA promises to change the game, taking entertainment to another notch, from bringing dreams to a reality, showcasing singing talent accompanied by entertaining wooden mic moments to the emotional journey to stardom and so much more.