Time to burnout the triple threat!

Its Burnout season!!! PIC: COURTESY OF ONE POINT EIGHT PICTURES

With things slowly returning to normalcy in Harare after what many dubbed the ‘bond-coup’, it’s time for Hararians to burn out the old and embrace the new.

This Saturday, November 26, Borrowdale Race Course is the placeÂ to be for all those that love to see burning wheels and spinning cars.

It is time for the Triple Threat Burnout Bash.

Zimbo Jam caught up with the organiser of the event, Dj Cavassy and he shared with us more about the heavily hyped gig.

“Triple threat Burnout is a theme that Fuzzy L and I thought of because three of the spinners participating in Saturdays event are November babies. These are Ice, Cici Boi and Fuzzy L,” said Cavassy. “So we decided to put up a show celebrating their birthdays something that has never been done before. We have also roped inÂ musicians to add spice to the event and these include Ammara Brown, Nesto, Nina Grande supported by Judgement Yard, DJ Storm, 2Bad with Dj Kenny T and myself on the decks.”

A total of 10 cars will beÂ spinning on the day. Some of the spinnersÂ are Fat Cat, Snap On, Ice , Cici Boi, Fuzzy L, Jadah “Mabhandati” and Spin King the reigning spinning champion.

Mean while, Nesto is promising fans a super lit performance.

“People can expect a Nesto experience that will take them through hits in my catalogue past and present,” said Nesto.

“As is the norm with my acts over the years, they can expect a high energy delivery.

“The act in itself is going to be one of my three acts that I have been developing over the years and with this burnout it’ll be the first of many high profile gigs they can expect.

“The choreography is top notch, original and the whole of my team is rearing to go.This performance is especially special for me as the event in itself is celebrating November babies. I too am a November baby, my birthday was on November 1.”

