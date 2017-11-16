Time to ‘Say Samthin’

Poet and event organiser SoProfound. PIC: COURTESY OF YOUTHVILLAGE.CO.ZW

For a long time poetry has taken a back seat. We rarely see poetry taking a centre stage at any event.

If you do see poetry on the main stage, it is a supporting act.

However, all this is about to change with the advent of the Say Samthin spoken word and poetry convention.

“Say Samthing is birthed from a backdrop that poetry and spoken word have been dormant in Zimbabwe for quite a while now,” reads a statement from the event organisers. “The conversation has shifted from how effective the art form is to whether the art-form is even relevant.”

The convention to be held on Saturday, November 18 at Joina City will be a full day event that will be divided into three parts.

The first part will be a conference dubbed ‘Think | Next Conference’, that will be a platform to share ideas using Spoken word.

The conference, hosted by Simba Soks, will have powerful speakers who include, Advocate and Parliamentary aspirant Fadzi Mahere, Online talks show host Ruvheneko, Radio Presenter Tshila and playwright and film director, Tshwarelo Motobe.

Part two will be the competitive poetry slam that will comprise of 12 poets battling it out for a spot in the national poetry stage.

The day will then culminate in an evening concert with acts from Bitter Sweet Poetry (Zambia) and a some of Zimbabwe’s best poets.

Some acts to look forward to include So Profound, Morset, Aurra, Black Pearl, Hey Hey Preacher, Aspya , Flowchyld among others.

Musical guests will include Prayer Soul, Fungai Nangare and Bryan K.

Say Samthing will be held on the 14th floor of Joina City for a fee of $10 for the whole day.

Like this: Like Loading...