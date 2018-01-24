Tinaye buoyant ahead of Dons of Comedy Night

Tinaye in action at the Afred Kainga home coming show.

Arguably the best amongst the new generation of comedians, Tinaye Chiketa is buoyant ahead of his debut performance at the Dons of Comedy.

Slated for Soprano’s on Saturday, this edition features newbies on the scene with the only constants since inception of the show in 2015 being the host, award-winning comedian, Carl Joshua Ncube and the venue itself.

“I am very excited ahead of Saturday’s show at Soprano’s. Dons of Comedy is going to be epic! Am bringing my A game as I represent the ghetto youths,” said Tinaye.

“It’s a mountain to climb as we are coming to a platform which legends in the likes of Michael K, Q The Boss and Doc Vikela built. However I feel like we are going to surpass the standard set by our elders come Saturday.”

Tinaye also shared with us how resourceful his seniors have been in catalyzing his rise.

“Over the years, I have been receiving mentorship from them telling me what and what not to do, for the good of my career and that of my colleagues. Their input has helped boost my confidence, and develop new content.

“And on that note, fans should look out for brand new jokes in the new dispensation come Saturday night,” he highlighted.

He also showered praises on Carl Joshua Ncube for believing in him and creating opportunities for him.

“Carl is such a cool guy who is always ready to work with anyone willing to learn. I must say that only fools will spend time with him and not take notes.

“We have a number of plans we are working on with him and I am positive that we will be able to achieve our goals,” said Tinaye.

He also indicated that he and his colleagues will be doing a lot of dhows in 2018.

“2018 will record the highest number of comedy shows hosted in Zimbabwe. We are going all out in a bid to hone our skills, place comedy amongst the top genres in art locally and above all, giving quality entertainment to our fans.”

