Transit Crew headlines Kumusha Fringe Fest

Transit Crew Vocalist, Cello Culture PIC: COURTESY OF YOUTUBE.COM

Renowned reggae outfit, Transit Crew will headline the inaugural edition of Kumusha Fringe Festival slated for Kumusha Fringe Festival at Dema Growth Point in Seke from March 30-31.

Chief Seke will officially open the festival on Friday March 30.

The festival aims to celebrate Zimbabwe’s rural areas through art and culture. Kumusha Fringe Festival is a catalyst for cultural and community development – a venture that brings artists and audiences together.

The Festival does not have a focus on one single discipline or genre, but is a performing-arts buffet.

“In addition to making the arts accessible to audiences, our other key mission is to make audiences accessible to artists, providing them with a platform to share their ideas and develop their skills,” said co-founder of the festival, Eddie Mandava.

“We strive to make the arts available to everyone while celebrating rural culture in Zimbabwe. The festival will seek to get a good mix of local, national, and international talent as it develops into the future.”

Seke is home to many traditional artistic expressions and creations which are at the risk of extinction if nothing is done to preserve them.

The festival will contribute to the preservation of such traditions through the blending of modern and traditional arts at the two day arts showcase.

Kumusha Fringe Festival will in the future seek to contribute to finding practical solutions to the persistent problems in our rural areas.

“We are hugely excited to showcase how incredibly creative and groundbreaking our arts are, and we hope that Kumusha Fringe will grow and grow as more people get inspired and get involved in the years to come,” said Mandava.

Some of the musical acts expected to perform at the two day arts showcase include Transit Crew, Mannex and ZimReggastra, Pauline, Tina Watyoka, Nyamasvisva ne Mawungira eNharira among others.

