Trevor Dongo addresses “Controversies” in new album

Trevor D performing at the Watora Mari concert in 2016 PIC: T. CHIMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

71 SHARES Share Tweet

Award-winning R’n’B musician, Trevor Dongo, has taken to music to explain his social life which has been nothing short of hullabaloo in the past few months.

In an interview with Zimbo Jam, Dongo described his upcoming album as an instrument he is going to use to shed more light on his life which has become a subject of interest and curiosity among his fans.

“Based on personal experiences over the past two years, this album best describes how I feel as I never got the chance to express myself when people decided to say what they wanted to say about me,” said Dongo.

“Music is supposed to be an art of self-expression and I believe on this album I achieved that.”

The 10 track album set to be released on January 30 features the likes of Freeman and Tembalami.

Dongo added that the album titled ‘Beyond’ was produced with a new standard of excellency in mind and comes with a new sound.

“This album is inspired by the inner desire to achieve beyond the normal standards that we are used to.”

“Another interesting factor about the album is that we changed our sound.”

“2017 is a year that defines my direction as an artist the way I have always wanted it to be,” he added.