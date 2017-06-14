Featured, In Pictures

Trevor Dongo launches clothing line (Pictures)

Zimbo Jam Network 0 688
Trevor Dongo enjoying himself on stage PIC: COURTESY OF BRIAN PEPEREKE

 

19030554_10212876399655528_6266939538798463875_n
A smiling Trevor Dongo models one of the items | PIC COURTESY Trevor Dongo

 

19059210_10212876399295519_4592960534864209441_n

19105742_10212876399495524_6417361750149529621_n

19105757_10212876399095514_1296739068356097773_n

Previous ArticleNext Article
Zimbo Jam Network
The Zimbo Jam Network brings together young people who are passionate about lifestyle, arts & culture to document, celebrate and challenge these important aspects of our lives.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Confirm that you are humann by solving the following problem... *

error: Content is protected from copying.