Featured, In Pictures Trevor Dongo launches clothing line (Pictures) Zimbo Jam Network1 day agoJune 14, 2017 0 688 A smiling Trevor Dongo models one of the items | PIC COURTESY Trevor Dongo Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedInShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Trevor Dongo Previous ArticleTariro neGitare rebrands Acoustic NightsNext ArticleDanai Gurira joins cast of Avengers: Infinity War