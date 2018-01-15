Tricky stuff from Roki

Rockford Josphats' Denga cover PIC: COURTESY OF ROKI

The notorious award-winning Roki is back in the mix with a brand new track titled ‘Denga’.

It is a very unique track when compared to what is being offered on the market by other artists but the question is will the masses love it?

TGBeats fused a couple of genres together on this number and came up with a fresh sound but the lyrical content is pathetic.

Roki surely could have done better.

Yes his sampling, which is a common trend at the moment worldover but the composition on this occasion is poor.

The same goes to the vocals. Most of the time Roki is floating into falsceto and makes it difficult to hear what he is saying as the beat at times drowns him.

The biggest disappointment about the track is the fact that it lacks a hook.

Roki has been known to be one who is able to get listeners hooked to his music by weaving together cool phrases that hold the track or just that one word backed by powerful vocals as was the case on tracks such as ‘Chidzoka’ and ‘Alleluya’ – sadly on this track, that magic is lacking.

Though the track meanders all over the place for about three minutes without making that solid impression on the listener, it is the last two minutes which comprise of a rhumba groove that bring out the best in Roki.

