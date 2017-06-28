It’s a DJ, Drums & a Diva on a rooftop in Harare this weekend

Masa one of the artist booked for the Tripple D experience PIC COURTESY OF: MASA

On The Roof at Travel Plaza Centre is the place to be this Friday June 30 as three amazing artists converge for what has been dubbed the Triple D Concert.

The artists are scintillating vocalist, Masa, the energetic Djembe Monks and local EDM demigod, Zyon Black.

“The concept for this concert was brought up by Masa who is one of the artists from my stable, Aurra Nicole,” said show organiser, Aurra Nicole.

“She was like imagine mashing it up with the Djembe Monks from blues and Zyon Black, wouldn’t that make a cool show?

“We were inclined to agree. Thus the Triple D concert was born; Drums (Djembe Monks), A Diva (Masa) and A DJ (Zyon Black).”

Aurra says the show is special because all artists are stepping out of their comfort zones.

“This show is special because not only does it see three incredible artists get together on one stage, but it’s also Masa’s first performance on her own stage, rather than at an event or function.

“This is also one of the rare times we see Zyon Black throw down a set on stage. His last performance was about two years ago on the Shoko Festival stage in Chitungwiza – and of course the absolute pleasure of grooving to the Djembe Monks in H-Town is not to be missed, ever,” she revealed.

Aura also added that there shall be more of such concerts that fuse different musical genres as well as other art disciplines.

“People can expect more of these unique concerts in the future, but there will also be cross-disciplinary collaborations that just might evolve our perspective of the creative industry as a whole. We are very excited however to be taking our first steps with the Triple D concert,” added Aura.

Aurra Nicole (Holdings) is a pan-African investment firm which specifically has interests in the creative industry. With stakeholding in animation, video production, programming, tech innovation, fine art and performing arts, we are not confining ourselves to music events only.