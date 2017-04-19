Tuku to be honoured in London

Zimbabwe's music legend, Dr. Oliver Mutukudzi PIC: COURTESY OF NYASHA MAPFEKA | E&N Designs

Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi will be honoured this coming Saturday, April, 22 at an exclusive event slated for the Waltham Abbey Marriot Hotel.

The honorary gala will pay tribute to the king of music and his illustrious 40 year career, and will commence the first part of his 65th birthday celebrations.

Several other dinners to commemorate this key milestone are in the pipeline and will take place across Africa and Europe over the coming months, all to be hosted exclusively by event specialists, BlackTie Management.

The music icon is also being celebrated for his contribution and involvement in charitable and humanitarian causes, including his worldwide role as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF.

“We are days way from one of the most exclusive events on the Zimbabwean diaspora calendar, and we are honoured to be hosting this special dinner for a cultural icon and music legend,” said BlackTie Management Event director, Zenzo Ncube said.

“Dr Mtukudzi’s fearless and creative spirit has over the years challenged us to rethink certain prejudices and preconceptions in our African culture through his music.

He has received several awards in recognition of his services to the music industry and his dedication in helping the underprivileged and vulnerable.It is only fitting that we celebrate his outstanding achievements,” Ncube added.

The elite dinner will give Tuku fans a unique opportunity to dine with and, spend a one on one evening interacting with him, his family and friends.

“It is an intimate event and we have deliberately limited the number of tickets to keep it exclusive and give fans a real chance to speak to him,” said Ncube.

Speaking on behalf of Dr. Mtukudzi, his manager, Sam Mataure saluted BlackTie Management for their role in organising the event.

“We appreciate, and are very delighted to be in the UK to celebrate Tuku’s journey in music, his role as a philanthropist and, to begin the first part of his 65th birthday celebrations,” said Mataure.

“Over the years we have watched Tuku work tirelessly for humanitarian causes, using his musical gift to both serve and help those in need.

It is against this backdrop that we look forward to giving back to him what he has given and done so selflessly for many people over the years,” Mataure added.

Performers at the event include Wordplay poet, Muunya Usuwuna.

“It was a shock to have been approached to perform for a true music genius. I am nervous but very excited and look forward to sharing what I am most passionate about with Tuku, his family, and expected guests,” said Usuwuna.