Tuku & Mahachi Collaborate

Dr. Tuku and Mahachi in gospel collaboration PIC: COURTESY OF MAHACHI

“It has always been my dream to do a song with the living legend, Dr. Mtukudzi and l must say lam learning a lot as we work on this single,” said an elated Tatenda Mahachi.

The Crown Gospel award-winning artist said the song titled ‘Ndisiye Satani’, derives its meaning from Jesus’ encounter with the devil.

“The song Ndisiye Satani is derived from the bible when Jesus had fasted for 40 days and 40 nights and the devil appeared knowing he was very hungry and said if you are the son of men turn these stones into bread so that you feed yourself and Jesus commanded Satan to leave him.

“Nowadays this is the same command we are giving to the devil to leave us alone. This is a song anyone can meditate on casting the devil away,” explained Mahachi.

Mahachi added that he and Tuku are putting a lot of work in the track to ensure it touches the souls of many.

“Fans should keep their fingers crossed for a massive collabo. We are doing our very best, giving it our all, and praying that the song will touch the souls of many people.”

Continued Mahachi, “We are both enjoying working on the song, taking our time to make sure we bring out a quality track. All l can say for now is that it’s sounding good.

“We haven’t set a specific release date but fans should just keep their ears open because we can drop anytime soon.”

The song was written by Tatenda Mahachi and Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi, taken off Tatenda Mahachi upcoming album.