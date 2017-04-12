Featured, Music

Turbulence & Banton ready to rock Zimbabwe

Turbulence, Robert Zhuwawo and Mega Banton (Centre) Ready to rock Harare PIC: T. NDABAMBI ZIMBOJAM.COM
Turbulence, Robert Zhuwawo and Mega Banton (Centre) Ready to rock Harare PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Jamaican stars Turbulence and Mega Banton are in the country and ready to rock the nation during the Independence and Easter holiday.

Yesterday the duo accompanied by Boom Betto and Jah Bless had a short tour of the Harare CBD area just after touring Savannah Tobacco factory.

They got to get a bit of entertainment from a street puppeteer along Leopold Takawira Street and the street touts who followed him singing their music.

“For the One Unity Reggae Tour they are soon to be joined by Epixode from Ghana, we are going to take them to Kwekwe on 14 April then proceed to Bulawayo on the 15th ending with the main event on 17 April at Glamis Arena,” said show organiser Robert Zhuwao of Red Fox International.

Turbulence and Mega Banton taking a tour of Harare PIC: T. NDABAMBI ZIMBOJAM.COM
Turbulence and Mega Banton taking a tour of Harare PIC: T. NDABAMBI ZIMBOJAM.COM
Turbulence and Mega Banton taking a tour of Harare PIC: T. NDABAMBI ZIMBOJAM.COM
Turbulence and Mega Banton taking a tour of Harare PIC: T. NDABAMBI ZIMBOJAM.COM
Turbulence and Mega Banton being entertained in Harare PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Turbulence and Mega Banton being entertained in Harare PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Turbulence and Mega Banton being entertained in Harare PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Turbulence and Mega Banton being entertained in Harare PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Tsitsi Ndabambi
Tsitsi is passionate about photography, arts and culture. She takes her camera with her everywhere she goes and documents lives and events around Zimbabwe and abroad. She contributes to various publications.

