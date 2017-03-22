Turning trash into art with Reysh Alef

interesting photographic pieces shot with recycled material currently on sell PIC: SAMOK PHOTOGRAPHY

A youth organisation named, Reysh Alef, has embarked on a waste recycling programme that will see it reprocess material from dumpsites into art work.

The recycling initiative which they have termed ‘The Art of Humanity Project’, will see them visit dumpsites that are dotted around the country’s residential areas and voluntarily clear them while in the process gathering some useful material that can be transformed into art pieces.

The organisation is made up of three individuals namely; Nyasha Manyeruke, Sasha Kalawangoma (19) and Ropafadzo Zimunya(19).

In an interview with Zimbo Jam, one of the co-founders of this project Ropafadzo Zimunya said the increase in dumpsites was a health hazard and the time had come to embrace viable waste management solutions.

“If we look at the current state of our high density suburbs, town centres and institutions, waste management particularly in solid waste has become a pandemic problem and we help communities through offering waste collection services for free, clearing dumpsites and ensuring clean environments,” he said.

The project which is a product of the ACT ANZISHA (Build a Business Day) held at Udugu Institute in Harare this year, has seen the socially responsible youth gather a network of artists who have made artistic pieces which today stand in some of the country’s hotels.

Zimunya said, “We have a large network of artists who we work with in our arts business and our products are now available in a number of hotels including Africa Sun’s Amber Hotel (Mutare), Troutbeck Resort and a few others.”

The organisation is also engaging in other social responsibility activities that include teaching pupils in schools on how to create wealth from art as well as recycling waste material into science kits for underprivileged students within the communities.

“We work with schools on an entrepreneurship programme were we teach students how to create wealth out of art, especially from waste art,” said Zimunya.

“We also donate science kits made out of recycled materials to students in underprivileged societies,” he added.