Twelve Concert Resumes this weekend

Jeanette Micklem and Eduardo Crespo

The second set of recitals of the new monthly music concert series, Twelve, will take place in Harare on April 22 and 23 at St. John’s College.

The show will feature a piano and violin performance by Jeanette Micklem and Eduardo Crespo.

“Eduardo Crespo comes from Brazil and has performed as a recitalist and chamber musician in major concert halls, including the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam and Carnegie Hall in New York,” read a statement from the show organisers.

As a soloist he has performed throughout the world and plays regularly in the Netherlands and Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestras and with the Netherlands Chamber Orchestra.

Crespo will be performing alongside Zimbabwe’s Jeanette Micklem. The latter is well known for her solo, duo and chamber music recitals as well as for accompanying visiting International artistes.

“Micklem has performed in over a dozen countries, including appearances in South Africa with the SABC and Pietermaritzburg Symphony Orchestras as well in the Grahamstown Festival. For over a decade she was a permanent member of the jury of the Smetana Piano Competition in the Czech Republic,” further read the statement.

Crespo will also give master classes to violin students while in Harare and anyone wishing to take part must have reached ABRSM Grade 4 standard.

The Twelve concert series was launched on March 31 with a piano recital by Eren Levendoglu, and will include a series of performances by local and international artistes through to February 2018.

The Crespo-Micklem recitals will feature Violin Sonatas by Handel (D Major), Prokofiev (F Minor) and Beethoven (No. 9 Op. 47, Kreutzer) and will be presented on Saturday April 22 at 7.30pm and Sunday April 23 at 11.30am, both in the hall at St John’s College in Rolfe Valley.