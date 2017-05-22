Featured, In Pictures, Music

Tytan & Adrian in combined EP launch

Tytan and Adrian during the live screening PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Producer, Kuda Musasiwa (Left) with his two musicians Tytan and Adrian during the live screening PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Tytan and Adrian threw a live online launch of their brand new EP’s, named after the artists, recently in Harare.Each EP has eight tracks and it was the the first the two friends had done a combined launch.

“This is the first time we have launched at the same time, and it has saved time and resources for us after working seven weeks on these EP’s,” said Tytan

Adrian, a former member of Soul Africa with the help of Tytan who wrote four of his songs, spent a whole year off the spotlight until he joined Tytan and his Kuda Musasiwa led management team.

During the launch, which was broadcast live on many online platforms, the two managed  to make some sales, proving that Zimbabweans are gradually embracing online shopping.

Tytan introducing Juma PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Adrian Tate PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Tytan and Adrian PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Fans singing along to Adrian's song PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
