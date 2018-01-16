Universal Music signs Zim teenager

14 SHARES Share Tweet

Something peculiar is happening on the Zim showbiz scene and this is the rise of young female artists with unmatched vocal prowess.

Some of the celebrated ones in recent years have been Tamy Moyo, Tahle and Gemma Griffiths.

Joining that league is new kid on the block, Shashl_ who has just signed a deal with Universal Music.

The 18 year old, real name Ashleigh Angel Moyo got the attention of the label with her single, ‘Nomore’.

“Shashl_ sâ€™ music career has taken a gigantic leap towards excellence by signing a record deal with one of the big three music labels in the world, Universal Music,” said her manager, Wesley Williams.

“The record deal was facilitated by Universal Music representative in Zimbabwe, Stanley Botsh, who realised and acknowledged the music ingenuity and prowess possessed by Shashl_ thus he decided to arrange a deal that resonates with Shashl_ music career, direction and enormity through utilizing his infinite tried and tested entertainment business insight and network by arranging Shashl_ sâ€™ Universal music deal,” added Williams.

He added that the deal will see the former Dominican Convent student who is considering studying medicine recording and marketing her music under the label.

“The deal includes inter-alia, recording, publishing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of Shashl_’s music through the vast Universal Music group networks worldwide.”

Checkout the video of her debut video here:

Like this: Like Loading...