Unpacking Baba Harare’s wallet

Baba Harare during a Jah Prayzah performance PIC: TECHNICAL PHOTOGRAPHY

Former Jah Prayzah lead guitarist, Baba Harare, marked the beginning of his solo career by dropping his debut album, ‘Chikwama Changu’ last week at Jazz 24/7 leaving many revellers with mixed views about the future of the lad based on this project.

The groove of the first track, ‘Chikwama Changu’ would get one to check if they were playing the right CD or maybe they have mistakenly been given a Jah Prayzah one because the groove is the same.

The second track, ‘Sirivia’ is pretty good as it carries a strong social message from the dreadlocked guitarist.

“Dai kusiri kushaya mudiwa, zvakawanda neni waizvipihwa….kana munhamo ndaikubhisa, ndiri kuedza wani kushanda nesimba,” he sings. This is a situation that many in relationships can relate to, were men are always doing all it takes to fend for their women.

Baba Harare deserves to be applauded for someone who has just begun his solo career because lyrically he sometimes sounds mature as on the third track he gives a powerful message on peace as well as on the ninth track ‘Murume wangu Pauro’ were he laments issues of domestic violence.

However, inconsistency especially in maintaining the high level of lyrical content is a major setback for this offering.

Moving on to the two tracks that he collaborated with other artists namely; ‘Zindakupa’ featuring Progress Chipfumo and ‘Ibva pano’ were he features Alick Macheso, do not sound well as Baba Harare’s voice doesn’t at all blend with these two musicians.

Listeners have been treated to a good combination of Progress and Jah Prayza on ‘Yambuka rukova’ and also Beater Mangethe and Macheso on ‘Mafaro’ so surely the bar was raised for Baba Harare and one would have expected him to blend smoothly with these two musicians as we have witnessed with their previous collaborations, but he failed.

Like his former paymaster Jah Prayzah, especially in his pioneer days, Baba Harare has adopted the reggae genre on six tracks. Also some descent offerings but they sound as if he was copying and pasting from Lucky Dube.

Overall, Baba Harare displayed an innate ability to pen down tracks but he failed to identify his own sound with this offering. He has reminded the audience of Jah Prayzah, Lucky Dube and Diva Mafunga. He simply has been the old coffee that we have tasted before, but just in a different mug this time around.