Unpacking the Gospel Soul Nights with Chiweda

Joel Chiweda, brains behind Gospel Soul Nights. PIC: COURTESY OF T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

The gospel scene in Zimbabwe has been very much subdued over the years due to various factors, chief amongst them lack of interest in the genre by promoters.

This has caused many gospel artists to stage shows mainly at church conferences as there aren’t any major shows being held as was the case a few years back.

However, this is all changing with the formation of a new platform, Gospel Soul Nights (GSN) – a brainchild of musician, Joel Chiweda.

Zimbo Jam had a chat with the young lad who is set to host the sixth edition of GSN at the Flame in Borrowdale on December 21 featuring the likes of PrayerSoul and Janet Manyowa, and he shared his us all about his initiative.

“GSN is a Christian event. Most Christians have very few places to go hang out with friends or family other than church conferences, youth meetings, live DVD recordings or some annual musical like Christmas carols and all,” said Chiweda.

“There hasn’t been a regular spot where our Christian circle can actually go hangout without fear of compromise – GSN has come in as the perfect “hangout” where Christians can really now say let’s go out and be in a space where they have loads of fun and still go back home sober and more so, their souls refreshed.”

He added that the platform hones skills of gospel musicians.

“Lack of regular gospel gigs has frustrated gospel artists in Harare and nationwide. This kills and suffocates gifts and many fade away without them ever being heard.

“GSN has creates a platform for amazing little known talent. Regularly performing at such events, beyond the four walls of church sharpens their skill and boosts their confidence. They also create their own networks.

“For instance our regular artists, Tsitsi Muchini and Gabriel Farai Chiduku have been an act to expect, doing so well people cannot have a show without them and have since been invited around ministering in different places and events alike,” added Chiweda.

GSN also hosts established artists who often share their testimonies encouraging both the audience and other upcoming artists as well.

These artists include the likes of Pastor G, PrayerSoul, SoProfound, Petronellah Sengwayo as well as South African gospel sensation, Zaza.

On how artists can be a part of this initiative he said, “Artists can simply inbox our page and send relevant material required and we will determine if they are ready to perform. As much as GSN is a platform for upcoming artists it is also not a high school talent show event.

“Our audience pays so we always want to value their money and give them the best. So we diligently select our artists and where we see potential we absolutely give that opportunity to showcase.”

Chiweda said that he wants to grow GSN into an internationally recognised platform.

“I’m looking to grow GSN into an internationally recognised show, eventually becoming a production house with its own television show reaching out to millions of Zimbabweans and beyond.

“I want GSN to run in several African countries, culminating into exchange programmes in each of those countries in different periods per year,” he shared.

Chiweda says he was inspired to start GSN by observing conduct of secular musicians.

“One day I was observing my fellow secular artists who seemed to be having more gigs and actually covering more ground than I did.

“This reality was starting to frustrate me and I was thinking of quitting gospel and move to Mzansi for better opportunities. However, one of my brothers told me to create my own platform.

“A year passed by without any action taken and it only hit me earlier this year that it was time. With no bank balance whatsoever, I started the vision with the help and advice from relevant people who have been in the game and the rest is history.”

Like this: Like Loading...