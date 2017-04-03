Unpacking Jah Prayzah’s international strategy

Fans jostling to greet Jah Prayzah as he performs. PIC: T. CHIHMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Whilst still buoyant with the success of his collaboration with Tanzanian star, Diamond Platnumz on the track ‘Watori Mari’, Jah Prayzah has started to capitalize on the mileage he is receiving.

“Things have slowly begun to open up for us on the international arena, ever since we collaborated with Diamond Platnumz. We have begun receiving a lot of enquiries and invitations from international event organisers in the past few months,” said Jah Prayzah manager, Keen Mushapaidze.

“We are really excited about these developments and it appears the heavens are smiling on us as our prayer to break into the international music circles is becoming a reality.”

Mushapaidze revealed that there is a lot of work ahead of them as they have a very tight schedule starting this April.

“The JP brand is growing and so is the work ahead of us. We will be performing four times in South Africa, not just at your usual gigs with audience dominated by Zimbabweans based that side but for South Africans and other foreigners.

“As is already public knowledge we will be performing with Cassper Nyovest in Durban and in Cape Town.

“We will also be staging our debut performances at the Bushfire, Zakifo and Baseline Festivals, a move we believe will get us exposed to whole new market that is not familiar with our music.”

Not only will the soldiers be touring in Africa but they are also going to Europe and America.

“This April we will be in the UK courtesy of Y2K Promotions and we will be performing alongside other local heavyweights namely; Winky D, Oliver Mtukudzi and Fungisai.

“Then in July we will be in Canada where we have three festivals we are performing at. Unlike last year where we spent two weeks in the North American country, we are most likely going to spending a full month there and we want to make maximum use of the platform as we are guaranteed to be playing for totally different market, which has never heard our music before,” said Mushapaidze.

Seeing that their calendar appears to be packed with a lot of international gigs, where do the locals fit in?

“We are not at all throwing away our local fans. As has been the case already we will be staging shows at various joints around the country.

“The Military Touch Movement (MTM) brand will be spearheading most of these local gigs and we want to assure fans of a unique JP experience when they will be attending these MTM gigs,” said Mushapaidze.

Apart from the local and international gigs, Jah Prayzah is also working on ways to make as much money as he can from his music sales.

“In February we were supposed to release the track Sendekera which we did in collaboration with Mafikizolo. Many have been wondering why the track hasn’t been released, but I will now give clarity on that.

“We are working on a deal with an international publisher. The role of this organization (name withheld till contract is signed) will be to ensure that we get all our royalties paid from all platforms playing our music.

“This is a stream of income that many local musicians have not harnessed and we have seen this gap in our brand as we have been working with other international artists.

“The Mafikizolo track will therefore only be released when the deal is completed and that is happening very soon. This will enable us to get the single to pay back the artist for the capital invested through royalties and thus boosting our financial coffers in the long run,” explained Mushapaidze.

Jah Prayzah will also continue with his collaborations as he buttresses his brand on the continent.

“We have already recorded a second single with Mafikizolo but this time it’s their track featuring JP. We are not sure when they plan to release it but it might probably be on their forthcoming album dropping towards end of year.

“We recently received an invitation to collaborate with an A-List African artiste in Coke Studio Kenya and we are hoping that the track we produce will help us win the hearts of fans in East Africa.

“At the moment we have collaborated with DJ Ganyani from South Africa, the song is complete and he will let us know when he is dropping it.

“We are working on a track with Zambia’s Roberto known for the hit track Amarullah, Charma Girl from Botswana as well as a top Ugandan artist,” revealed Mushapaidze