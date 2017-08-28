Unplugged – Zim’s coolest event

Reverb7 on the turn tables at Unplugged. PIC: COURTESY OF UNPLUGGED ZIMBABWE

In a country where music promotion has proved to be more of a hit-or-miss endeavour than a sustainable business for so many, due to various reasons, not the least of which is a tumultuous economic environment, there is one monthly event which started as a squeak and now roars in its status and reach.

The monthly showcase, Unplugged Zimbabwe is now undoubtedly the coolest music promotion entity in the country. Once a month, hundreds of Harare bougie types, many of them young professionals, congregate at whatever venue the event is taking place at – it moves every time – and spend an afternoon listening to live music, sipping on wine and beer, munching burgers and chips and catching up on the latest social, political and economic news.

Laughter breaks out here and there as the conversation picks up during the more relaxed sets and then turns into cheers during the upbeat sets as alcohol seeps into bloodstreams and beat meets desire.

The strength of Unplugged is that no matter the venue, the team knows how to create an environment for revellers to chill and have a great time.

They have been so consistent at doing this, such that even on a rainy day ‘unpluggers’ just go out and have fun.

No wonder Coca Cola recently jumped on board to become the main sponsor of Unplugged Zimbabwe.

This past Saturday, the pull factor of the Unplugged brand was put to test and they proved that they can compete with the big boys.

On a night when Jamaica’s Beenie Man and Demarco were in town, jamming at different joints, some had predicted a low turnout, but to the shock of the entire industry, the gig was a blast and revellers came out in their numbers.

Among the crowds were a few notable faces who had also come to enjoy themselves, namely Brian K, Mimi the blogger, Patience Musa and not to forget the MC of the day herself, Butterfly.

With no fashion police in sight, there was no predicting what to expect from the crowd with some arriving in their cleanest outfits for the weekend and some making statements with funky statement pieces we normally would not see anywhere else.

After a mellow summer afternoon, just before the evening descended and the night was about to come alive, Tariro NeGitare lured the crowd into a feel good vibe with her tunes. The crowd obliged with shallow movements of dance and got their cups filled to the brim, ready for the business of the evening.

Winky D – possibly the most exciting act of the evening, came on after Tariro and it seemed the crowd could not wait to live through his performance; those who had been sitting and relaxing, sat up, stood up and moved closer to the stage in anticipation of the Ninja President.

By the time his band was wrapping up their set, the crowd had swelled around the main stage, waiting for the president.

Winky D finally came on and teased the crowd with just his voice before actually making an appearance on the stage, the crowd went wild and screams were heard all over – mostly from the ladies.

And as is a well-known fact, the Ninja President never disappoints on stage, he opened the night and officially the summer season with a new summer song for which he did not announce the name, but had the crowd dancing and singing along to his lyrics. The man danced, ran and lit up on the stage like no other act before him.

All other acts on the night did well and revellers really had a great time unplugging.