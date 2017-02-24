Unplugging with MC Chita

MC Chita to rock Unplugged PIC: COURTESY OF ZIFMSTEREO.CO.ZW

The first edition of Unppluged in 2017 takes place this Saturday , lit up with debut performances from rapper MC Chita and songstress Zhabe.

The event which is set for the Country Club in Highlands will also feature reprise performance from the Djembe Monks.

“This upcoming edition of Unplugged brings MC Chita and Zhabe to the stage for the first time. We’re looking forward to see how MC Chita interacts with ‘Unpluggers’ as he brings a lot of energy to his performances while Zhabe’s cool sultry vibes bring a different edge. Djembe Monks is without doubt one of our favourite acts,” read a statement from the organisers of the event.

Sadly, Sylent Nqo, the dazzling guitarist who was billed to perform, will be missing in action as he will be attending the President’s 93rd birthday celebration. However, there is going to be a replacement act which is yet to be disclosed.

“Unfortunately we won’t get to see Sylent as he will be performing at His Excellency’s 93rd birthday celebrations over the weekend. We are proud to see his star rising continually. We will be announcing the act that will replace him on the unplugged stage,” further read the statement.

The organisers thanked the continued support from people who attend the event and promised to maintain the same peaceful picnic environment that will allow families including children to also experience the outdoor musical experience.

“We are seeing new faces all the time which is exciting. Unplugged is still a family event and grandmothers can still come along with their grandkids. That’s not to say we do not know that the 18-40 bracket is our core, they are the ones who come out in numbers, they are the students, the cool yuppies, the young mothers and fathers.

“But, we would never want to lose that feeling that makes Unplugged an ageless event.”

Many people have been calling for the event to also visit other cities and the organisers have said the doors are still open for these suggestions with Bulawayo being the most likely destination that will see Unplugged after Harare.

“We’ve always wanted to go to Bulawayo. Bulawayo has been asking for Unplugged and it was always a balance sheet and timing issue, but now we have that sorted, we are good to go. As individuals, we love that city, how chilled out and unpretentious the vibe is,” revealed the organisers.