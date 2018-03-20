Vic Falls International Jazz fest is back!

Victoria falls Jazz Festival 2018

It’s been over a decade since the last edition of the annual Victoria Falls International Jazz Festival which used to lure the who’s who in the global jazz family to the resort town was held.

Since then a lot of events such as the Vic Falls Carnival have been birthed and kept the town buzzing but none of them can fill the void left by the missing rhythm of jazz.

But no need to stress as the jazz festival returns this September with artists from 10 countries outside Zimbabwe set to participate in the festival.

Two key factors ahead of the festival are that it is set to be an inclusive event for the whole town and it will also pay tribute to some of Zimbabwean music legends.

“Unlike other events that are held in the resort town where visiting foreigners and travelling revelers who can afford the pricey gigs tend to benefit more ahead of the locals – this festival will ensure that even folks in Chinotimba get to watch top local and international acts at a fee of as little as $5,” read a statement from the organisers.

“Our main venue is Elephant Hills Resort BAOBA Area and will be open to the general public. The festival will run over three days with various concerts taking place within the town of Victoria Falls.”

As highlighted earlier, there will be tributes to Zimbabwean jazz legends namely, Dorothy Masuku, the late Green Jangano (Harare Mambos) and the late August Musarurwa, the legendary composer of the popular song ‘Skokiaan’.

“The Victoria Falls International Jazz Festival Awards are a sign of appreciation to the recipients for their dedication, integrity and counsel that has enhanced the Zimbabwean jazz industry and the world over. We salute these men and women who paved the way for all the other musicians living and past,” further read the statement.

Besides the music there will also be a golf tournament as well as some comedy shows running concurrently with the festival.

Countries with artists participating in the festival are: USA, Lesotho, South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Nigeria, Zambia, France, Malawi, Kenya, and hosts Zimbabwe.

