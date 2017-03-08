Vocal Ex to drop second album

Local gospel group, Vocal Ex PIC: COURTESY OF VOCAL EX

Local gospel group, Vocal Ex is set to release its second album, ‘Shiloh’ on May 20 at the Word of Life auditorium in Bulawayo.

The album is expected to rise on the success trail left behind by their last offering, ‘Ebenezer’, which had tracks making it into Star FM’s top 20 Gospel Greats.

“We are launching the album on May 20, Live at Word of Life auditorium. It will go on sale on the same day, as well as on various online sales stores,” said group director, Thembelani Mdlaziba.

Mdlaziba explained the interesting album name, saying the title to this Vocal Ex Foundation production simply means the dwelling place for the Lord.

“This album produced by Vocal Ex Foundation has the title ‘Shiloh’ that simply means, a habitation of the covenant or where the covenant of the Lord dwells.”

He added that as a group they are maturing and fans can expect a well mastered sound on this coming project.

Fans are in for a treat as this album features new soloists who include Amanda Nkomo, Ndabezinhle Nyathi and Ashleigh Manyakaidze.

Mdlaziba also says the group will embark on a tour as a way of introducing the album to various areas in Zimbabwean.

“On June 3 we will be in Harare, thereafter will be in Gweru and Masvingo,” he added.