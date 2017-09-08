The Volt hosts 8L & his ‘Moses’ this Sunday

Blessed Zikali aka 8L. PIC: COURTESY OF ZIKALI

Rapper, 8L aka Blessed Zikali is set to release his album entitled MOSES#WalkthatTalk on Sunday at The Volt.

“The album title is derived from Moses in the good book who led the Israelites to the promised land,” said 8L.

8L says he got his carefree inspiration from Moses to do an album that deviates from the traditional hiphop to doing something on a whole new level.

“This album sees me take a route I always wanted to take but always hesitated.

“My message to fans is that its time you walk that talk. Don’t be afraid to be different! Be the Moses of your life,” he said.

The Kwekwe born singer and University of Zimbabwe graduate who recently inked a marketing and distribution deal with UK based, Jacaranda Media revealed the album is loaded with Afro hip hop jams.

“Moses has 20 tracks, majority being Afro hip hop jams.

“I have added my hit track, Mainini and its remix as bonus songs.

“Other songs on the album are ‘Kufara kwemaChampion’ which I did with Andy Muridzo, ‘Kumafuro Manyoro’ which features Trevor Dongo, and ‘Rudo Vaviri’ which features Ba Shupi amongst many others.”

The flamboyant rapper says this is the best album ever and videos will be dropping soon.

“This is the best album ever. I have short three videos so far; Mainini available on Youtube, Katarina doing very well on Trace Africa available on 8LVevo and next up is Kufara kwemaChampion in the next 14 days,” he said.

He also revealed that T Man of Mt Zion Studios produced the album.

“I have a very good working relationship with T Man so I trusted him with mastering the entire project. I have talented local and international beat makers on this album including Success who did the Mainini beat and seven more on the album.

“Other beat makers are from USA and UK,” he highlighted.

The album will be available online on Oyos Music, iTunes and 8LVevo.