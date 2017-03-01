Vusa Blaqs Says He Satisfies Clients & Will Soon Be Stopping Music Video Production

Vhusa Blaqs the producer of ExQ's Bhachura music video PIC: COURTESY OF VHUSA

Since dropping the video for ExQ’s track, ‘Bhachura’, which made it on Trace Africa’s, African Hit 10, Vusa Blaqs has become the most sought after music video producer in the country.

Blaqs work is so good that even artists like Sharon Manyika who had not dropped videos in the past decade, have been inspired to come back in front of the camera and belt out some new tunes.

However, with a host of artists flocking his way, there have been some rumours that the music video producer is failing to deliver projects on time. Could it be an issue of lack of capacity?

To this allegation, Blaqs responded saying, “Delays are always there in the service delivery field whether people accept it or not. Rumours will always fly because I work with high profile clients. Again the term ‘on time’ is relative.

“For every time that we have somehow missed a deadline, we have been communicating with the client until the project is done. Also it must be noted that I am a perfectionist, I believe in the product being right than anything else. Sometimes the timelines we have projected are disrupted by an array of factors.

“It’s not about capacity. I give every product that I do my 100% every time. Most times I even go beyond and pay for things from my own pocket. My workflow and process has been the same since day one, every client is is as important to me as the other. That must be understood.

“Let me reiterate that the most important this is the product, because 10 years from now people won’t be concerned that the project was supposed to be released on Tuesday, there will just be be concerned wether it’s a good product. However I’m not condoning poor delivery times, I’m just presenting a different dynamic to the situation.”

Blaqs also revealed that he will be soon stop producing music videos.

“My vision is to grow the company beyond music videos. In fact I’m glad to announce that we are wrapping up this part of the business and going into something else – call it a sabbatical because we will be back bigger and much better,” he revealed.