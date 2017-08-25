WafaWafa weekend is here!

August 26, 2017 Weekend events

So the last weekend of August is always packed with loads of activities and this year is no exception.

With the Harare Agricultural Show is full swing, causing a buzz in the capital, things are going to be turned up this weekend with four major gigs lined up in the capital.

Dubbed by many as the ‘WafaWafa’ weekend, two of the four shows feature Jamaican stars, Beenie Man as well as Demarco.

The former will be jamming at Alex Sports Club whilst the latter will be at Long Cheng Plaza.

Still keeping it on a reggae/dancehall note, the annual Show Cup Clash will also be happening on the very same day and will shutdown proceedings at the exhibition park.

As if that is not enough, Unplugged has decided to host its monthly event on a Saturday as opposed to their traditional Sunday.

One would wonder why they are taking such a risk, others are saying vakudawo kupinda pamamonya ipapo.

However, the major disadvantage of their gig is that their headline act, Winky D will also be at the Beenie Man concert.

So will people pay the $10 for Winky, Tariro NeGitare and crew or the same for Jah Prayzah, Winky and Beenie Man?

It’s an interesting scenario that these four promoters have created and we now wait to see who will go to the bank smiling.

It is mind boggling though, to note that they all avoided a free Friday and Sunday as there aren’t any major shows on those days.

Meanwhile, a wise man from Masvingo has sent the following message to all musicians in Harare, “If you fail to get a gig this whole weekend from Friday till Sunday, hmmmm tsvagai mabasa hama!