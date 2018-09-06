War between musicians and ZIMURA escalates

Edith weUtonga, musician and President of the Zimbabwe Musicians Union (ZIMU) PIC: COURTESY OF SUPER IMAGE MEDIA

For years now, musicians have been at war with royalty collection body, Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA). Many say that they feel the body is shortchanging them and is not doing enough to fight for their dues from radio stations.

This has caused musicians to consider forming their own collection body, dumping ZIMURA in search for better returns.

In light of this, Zimbabwe Musicians Union (ZIMU) will hold a meeting tomorrow in the capital to chat the way forward.

“Among other things, the meeting will discuss royalties’ distribution, royalties owed by ZBC, standard minimum rate per play and per performance,” said ZIMU president, Edith WeUtonga in a statement.

ZIMU intends to push for minimum rates paid to its members so as to improve the lives of musicians who have over the years, not reaped the rewards of their talent.

“Media houses do not involve musicians in coming up with the rates per play while club owners and other promoters pay whatever they like to a musician depending on popularity.

“There have been incidences whereby musicians have been taken advantage of by being made to play for free or for food in the name of trying to promote their brands. ZIMU wants this to end,” she added.

The meeting will also discuss how best to present its case to the Minister of Arts and possibly the President, regards the promotion of musicians and the cultural sector as a whole.

Further read the statement: “The union and its members argue that the industry has been largely excluded from the mainstream government planning and this should change to help the arts grow the economy.

“Elsewhere in South Africa and Nigeria, the music industry is a multi-million-dollar industry which contributes considerably to the fiscus.

“In Zimbabwe this is not the case because government does not have a deliberate plan to support the industry.”