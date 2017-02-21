Wenera director grills Ben Mahaka over NAMA adjudication

NAMA 2017 Adjudicator, Ben Mahaka PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Daggers have been drawn in a heated debate in which Eddie Ndhlovu the director of one of the country’s leading dramas, ‘Wenera’ is interrogating one of NAMA’s adjudicators, Ben Mahaka over the rightfulness of ‘Muzita rababa’ as winner of the Outstanding Film Production Full Length category.

Eyebrows were raised when the Nick Zemura directed film won the award on Saturday with some people questioning the competency of NAMA’s adjudication process and in response, Ben Mahaka went to his Facebook account to try and clear the mist but little did he know he was stirring up pregnant emotions especially from Eddie Ndhlovu whose film Wenera did not even make the nominations list.

“The filmmaker has posted a lengthy explanation that should clear things up, but you know when axes start to grind our culture is to jump into the fray no matter how uninformed we are about the underlying facts. So lots of people are busy denigrating NAMA without watching the competing films,” read the post by Ben Mahaka.

He further explained that Muzita rababa was the best in its category and the film that people watch on ZBC was not the one that was submitted for adjudication, dismissing the argument that it didn’t qualify to be a full length film but rather a series.

“NAMA sucks period. Who are the judges? Aren’t they filmmakers? ZIFF & NAMA are the same but one thing you all should know is that people like myself and Joe Njagu have been fighting the revolution of independent filmmaking,” wrote Eddie Ndlovu in direct protest of the failure by ‘Escape’ by Joe Njagu to win the award.

“Imagine kuti Rumbi Katedza, Ben Mahaka, Caroline Hungwe judging our projects!! Guys lets be serious. We are competition at the end of the day. When you become part of the system that is corrupt then you become corrupt period,” he added directly laying out accusations that the whole adjudication process was marred by corruption and lacked transparency.

Mahaka had no kind words for the sentiments aired out by the Wenera director.

“Eddie Ndhlovu you proclaimed on your page that Wenera had been robbed because it wasn’t shortlisted. Please tell us how Wenera is a better TV show than the nominees because in your estimation you are a better judge than us,” he fumed.

“The adjudication committee shouldn’t judge Eddie Ndhlovu because he wants to judge himself? Filmmakers should’ve raised these issues publicly before submitting themselves to a process and then only crying fowl when they’ve lost,” he added hinting that Ndhlovu was only expressing dissatisfaction out of disappointment because his production Wenera had failed to make it.

The debate dragged on with other filmmakers, actors, musicians and comedians chipping in with contributions but others simply playing the spectator role.

“The irony of course being the people that are complaining are the ones who thought their film deserved to win. Didn’t the same furore happen at ZIFFT as well with the same people,” wrote comedian Anopa Makaka.

“Veduwee!! Ingazvakaoma. Quite interesting comments here,” wrote renowned filmmaker Enock Chihombori from the stands, simply enjoying the show.

Meanwhile, the director of Muzita rababa Nick Zemura seems unmoved by the critics over how his film won the award and has thanked his fans and acknowledged the hard work by the other nominees who were in the same category.

“Thanks to all the fans who support us and those who believe in local content. I have to honour my friends Joe Njangu and Nakai Tsuro whose work should be recognised for brilliance. Let’s shoot comrades! Thank you,” he wrote.