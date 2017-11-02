Wenyasha drops another banger!

Fast growing into a Gospel maverick, Wenyasha Chingono PIC COURTESY OF WENYASHA

Award-winning journalist and vocalist, Wenyasha Chingono has dropped a fresh new jam titled ‘Ziso ra Mwari’.

‘Ziso ra Mwari’ which comes with a solid traditional groove sees the singer giving thanks to his creator for always watching over him.

But the most impressive aspect of the track is that it shows how the singer has grown over the months after dropping his debut album ‘Mbiri Kuna Jesu’ last year.

On this single, Wenyasha invested a lot into the quality of his music.

Working with seasoned musicians such as Mokoomba’s Trust Samende on the lead guitar and Trevor Maisiri on theÂ bass guitar added a new mature feel to Wenyasha’s sound – if he is considering scaling to greater heights such as those his mentor, Takesure Zamar reached, he should keep investing in such quality.

However, the track is not as infectious as his other hits, ‘Jesu Anogona Zvese’ and ‘Poreswa’ so it might not become a big hit.

Kudos to Wenyasha though for always pushing his own compositions unlike other budding gospel musicians who just do renditions of yesteryear hits and hymns.

Like this: Like Loading...