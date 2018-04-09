Wenyashaâ€™s debut live DVD recording a success

Zamar and Wenyasha singing at the Live DVD recording. PIC: T. MAKHETO | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Budding gospel musician, Wenyasha Chingono successfully recorded his debut live DVD recording at a packed Theatre in The Park on Saturday evening.

Over 400 people attended the event â€“ a huge turnout for someone who is starting out and has not yet topped any charts on radio.

The singerâ€™s big brothers such as Bongani Mhlabi and Pastor Josh Kays serenaded the audience with some sweet praise and worship jams that left the atmosphere perfectly set for Wenyasha to takeover and when he came out he did exactly that â€“ he delivered the goods.

Talk of good clean arrangements, he was on point, sound and stage setting was also on flick, whilst the consistency and flow of the music was on point too. Above all it was spirit filled music that ministered to the heart.

His recording was spiced up by collaborations with Ellard Cherayi and award-winning gospel musician, Takesure Zamar Ncube who flew into the country dumping his Cape Town gig to support a brother â€“ talk about love.

Also performing was the amazing Janet Manyowa who turned the atmosphere electric with her hit track, â€˜Zadzisaâ€™.

All 12 sings were recorded without any glitches â€“ Kudos to Antonnete Mabhena and her team for managing the event very well.

An elated Wenyasha took to his Facebook timeline and posted the following message:

I’m humbled by what God did last night at the Taste of Glory live dvd recording. I’ve been trying to gather myself since then. But all I can say is thank you Jesus. Thank you for coming out in your numbers. We had an overflow and we enjoyed God’s presence. We had people coming from different parts of the country for this feast. Oh boy, all the ministers did a tremendous job. Bongani Mhlabi, thank you bro, Trust Bokang Ngwenya, Ellard Cherayi Psalmist Josh Kays Rejoice Manyowa and last but not least all the way from Jozi Minister Zamar Takey. Thanks to Harvest House international church for the support, may God richly bless You!!!

Like this: Like Loading...