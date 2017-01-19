WeUtonga refocuses on performances

Edith WeUtonga. PIC: PROMO PIC

Bassist and Zimbabwe Musicians Union (ZIMU) chairperson, Edith WeUtonga, has said that she will use 2017 to turn her focus once again to live performances.

“I think I need to pay more attention to my performance career this year, as I was busy setting up my academic journey at Midlands State University and our Zimbabwe Musicians’ Union structures last year,” WeUtonga told Zimbo Jam.

She was quick to affirm her continued commitment to ZIMU; “That’s not to say I am abandoning the union, no. I believe the committee I’m working with outdid its mandate in as far as ensuring that the union business comes to fore.

“We registered hundreds of musicians, set up structures in three more provinces and joined world affiliate bodies and just in December, I attended a conference organised by the International Federation of Musicians (FIM) and hosted by the Uganda Musicians Union (UMU) in Entebbe, Uganda representing ZIMU.

“So strides have been made and yes there is still a lot to do but the wheels are rolling and I can be a musician again,” she revealed.

The Afro fusion singer now has a weekly slot on Thursdays at Jazz 24/7 and has started off 2017 with a busy campaign and scheduled gigs running till the end of March.

She is also is busy in the studio, working on her new album due for release in July.

“I have worked with some of my favorite musicians locally and regionally on these new songs and to consolidate and build on my ambition to spread my music to the African market, I collaborated with my long time friend and one of the hottest Kenyan live acts, James Jozee and his band Gogosimo.

“We are planning shows together here in Zimbabwe, as I had the privilege to guest at their performances in Nairobi last year,” revealed WeUtonga.

ZIMU was formed in November 2014 with the aim of bringing musicians across Zimbabwe together around common objectives. WeUtonga was elected interim chairperson and went on to become the substantive leader of the musicians’ body.

She built her stagecraft primarily at the now defunct Book Cafe, appearing at events like Sistaz Open Mic and her own shows.