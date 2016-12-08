Wicknell, Bona, Simba Chikore nominated for Zimbabwe Models’ Awards

Wicknell Chivayo (centre) pictured with Pokello and Elikem. PIC: POKELLO FACEBOOK

57 SHARES Share Tweet

A long and interesting list of nominees for the 2016 installment of the Zimbabwe Models’ Awards (ZMA) has been released.

The list consists of some people who have made a huge difference in the fashion and modelling industry in Zimbabwe and others who are flaunters, posers and trendsetters.

On the list is Wicknell Chivayo in the category of Most Flamboyant Male, Simba and Bona Chikore in the category of Most Flamboyant Wedding and many more.

Mercy Mushaninga, who founded the awards in 2015, told Zimbo Jam that compiling the list was as easy as it was fair.

“Anyone who nominated was limited to people that have contributed to the fashion and beauty industry. After the nominations, judges checked the portfolio of the nominees and that’s how the list came together,” said Mushaninga.

The grand finale will be on December 17, 2016 at Pabloz VIP in Borrowdale. Invited guests include the patron of Miss World Zimbabwe, Mrs Marry Chiwenga and the patron of Miss Tourism Zimbabwe, Mrs Barbara Mzembi.

The second edition of the awards will run under the theme ‘Celebrating the life of Kiki Divaris’, who for over 30 years was a mentor and patron for young Zimbabwean models and beauty pageant winners.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Zimbabwe Models Awards 2016 Final Nominees

Special Awards

KiKi Divaris Hilda Mulenga Malaika Mushandu Nyasha Matonhodze 4 May Washington Ali T-Nash Black Opal

Female

Best Commercial Model

Sheron Tachi Panashe Peters Rujeko Mushove Debra Mutowa Hilda Mabu Candice Mwakalyelye Fungai Charlyn Majaya Floret Chikomwe

Best Promotional Model

Debra Mutowa Candice Mwakalyelye Fungai Charlyn Majaya Nancy Dzviti

Best Pageant Model

Tendai Hunda Hilda Mabu Kudakwashe Chibaiwa

Yollanda Chimbarami Thando T Ndlovu Tracey-Anne Buckley

Most Curvaceous Model

Brenda Chikaza Shelly Pope Mariah Latoya Kewalram Kundai Manjonjo

Outstanding Charity Project

Floret Chikowe Yollanda Chimbarami

Most Talented Model

Kumbirai Angela Bosha Brenda Chikaza Panashe Peters Shalom Musvosvi Fungai Charlyn Majaya Tanya Taderera Tatenda Hwaire Michelle Snowden Geraldine Mandengenda Nancy Dzviti

Most Promising Model

Kumbirai Angela Bosha Amandla Lisa Ngoroyemoto Nokuthaba Tshuma Gamuchirai N Mutero Sheron Tachi Panashe Peters Winnie Mutsokoti Debra Mutowa Sindiso Ndlovu Samantha Rodrick Shalom Musvosvi Tariro Zinyemba Tanaka Masunda Tatenda Hwaire Shelly Pope Kudakwashe Chibaiwa Loren Yon Patience Mbiriri Mariah Latoya Kewalram Thando T Ndlovu Hayley Ann Carstens Mirirai M Mupfurutsa Definite Kufandirori Michelle Snowden Pam Mcfront Ropafadzo Botsch Kay George Masceline Bondamakara Alisa Adams Natalie Kaondera Isabella Lee Kasese Wendy Maturi Vanessa Deza Sakhile Zie Dube Kerry-Anne Wellington Nancy Dzviti

Best Fashion Model

Kumbirai Angela Bosha Sheron Tachi Tendai Hunda Hilda Mabu Samantha Rodrick Fungai Charlyn Majaya Tanya Taderera Floret Chikowe Yollanda Chimbarami Mirirai M Mupfurutsa Michelle Snowden Pam Mcfront Ropafadzo Botsch Geraldine Mandengenda Alisa Adams

Most Photogenic Model

Kumbirai Angela Bosha Amandla Lisa Ngoroyemoto Nokuthaba Tshuma Letwin Tatenda Tiwaringe Gamuchirai N Mutero Sheron Tachi Panashe Peters Rujeko Mushove Winnie Mutsokoti Debra Mutowa Tendai Hunda Hilda Mabu Sindiso Ndlovu Martha Vimbai Mangwaira Shalom Musvosvi Fungai Charlyn Majaya Shelly Pope Kudakwashe Chibaiwa Floret Chikomwe Loren Yon Patience Mbiriri Mariah Latoya Kewalram Yollanda Chimbarami Thando T Ndlovu Mirirai M Mupfurutsa Definite Kufandirori Fungai Charlyn Majaya Pam Mcfront Sandisiwe Khumalo Geraldine Mandengenda Masceline Bondamakara Alisa Adams Natalie Kaondera Isabella Lee Kasese Theodora Maraura Wendy Mataure Vanessa Deza Lisa Morgan Tanaka Munyenyiwa Sakhile Zie Dube Kerry-Anne Wellington Nancy Dzviti

Best International Model

Tanya Taderera Michelle Snowden Tacey-Anne Buckley Vuyo Zondo

Most Educated

Rujeko Mushove Tendai Hunda Tanaka Masunda Tatenda Hwaire Mirirai M Mupfurutsa

Best Female Entrepreneur

Rujeko Mushove Tracey-Anne Buckley Lisa Morgan

Most Beautiful

Nokuthaba Tshuma Letwin Tandenda Tiwaringe Hilda Mabu Fungai Charlyn Majaya Floret Chikowe Hayley Ann Carstens Tracy-Anne Buckley Sandisiwe Khumalo Geraldine Mandengenda Theodora Maraura

Best Yummy Mummy

Nancy Li Chizhanje Yolanda Ndhlovu Constance Kudiwa Mangwaza Shingai B Muchenje Stacey Black Tanya Taderera Shelly Pope Linda Ndagurwa Noliet Chihoko Sandra Muvambwi Ayeta Sesemane Banda Diana Malunga Vanessa Deza Kerry-Anne Wellington Rosemary Mpanduki Tapiwa Sithole

Best Plus Size

Hayley Ann Carstens Theodora Maraura

Best Master of Ceremony

Candice Mwakalyelye Geraldine Mandengenda Tanaka Munyenyiwa

Male

Best Commercial Model

Marvin Tatenda Mukuyu Tawanda Marere Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen Melgin Tafirenyika Jefferson Muserera Nesta Kanemeyer Brighton Mudirirei Lee Timothy Musvamhiri Thulani A T Dhlamini

Best Promotional Model

Delroy Benatar Jefferson Muserera Lee Timothy Musvamhiri Tinotenda Mujoni

Outstanding Charity Project

Marvin Tatenda Mukuyu Oliver Keith

Most Talented Model

Tafadzwa Padare Marvin Tatenda Mukuyu Tawanda Marere Delroy Benatar Melgin Tafirenyika Jefferson Musererera Oliver Keith Rishabh Verma Brett Takudzwa Mutandwa

Most Promising Model

Tafadzwa Padare Basil Kamombe Galvin Ndoro John Pendekwa Irvine Takwana Javangwe Raymond Motsi Byron Mulinga Adlight Sibanda Shephard Manyadza Don Savania Praise Mukorera Prince Ngwenya Tendayi Dhure Tramaine De Souza Gaddiel Maps Arnold Rupazo Tinotenda Mutapati Ralph Bote Adonis Ncube Delroy Dermaco Manuel Ivan Dionisio Djombe Chuku Simbarashe Tirivangani Quincy J Kasese Dural Howes Deanne Makoni Farai Feliciano Madindiri Tanaka Terrence Musimbira Timothy Hogo

Best Fashion Model

Marvin Tatenda Mukuyu Tawanda Marere Tafadzwa Zimoyo Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen Jason Zhuwao Delroy Benatar Jefferson Muserera Nesta Kanemeyer Rishabh Verma Adlight Sibanda Tinotenda Mujoni Tremaine De Souza Arnold Rupazo Tinotenda Mutapati Adonis Ncube Brett Takudzwa Mutandwa Delroy Demarco Manuel Dural Howes Thulani A T Dhlamini

Most Photogenic Model

Tafadzwa Padare Marvin Tatenda Mukuyu Basil Kamombe Galvin Ndoro Tafadzwa Zimoyo Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen Delroy Benatar John Pendekwa Irvine Takwana Javangwe Melgin Tafirenyika Jefferson Muserera James Jim Nesta Kanemeyer Oliver Keith Rishabh Verma Raymond Motsi Byron Mulinga Adlight Sibanda Shephard Manyadza Brighton Mudirirei Don Savania

25.Lee Timothy Musvamhiri

27 Tinotenda Mujoni

Tendayi Dhure Tramaine De Souza Ralph Bote Adonis Ncube Brett Takudzwa Mutandwa Delroy Dermaco Manuel Ivan Dionisio Djombe Chuku Dural Howes Deanne Makoni

43.Thulani A T Dhlamini

Best Fashion Model

Marvin Tatenda Mukuyu Tawanda Marere Tafadzwa Zimoyo Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen Jason Zhuwao Delroy Benatar Jefferson Muserera Nesta Kanemeyer Rishabh Verma Adlight Sibanda Tinotenda Mujoni Tremaine De Souza Arnold Rupazo Tinotenda Mutapati Adonis Ncube Brett Takudzwa Mutandwa Delroy Demarco Manuel Dural Howes Thulani A T Dhlamini

Best International Model

Melgin Tafirenyika James Jim Oliver Keith Rashabh Verma Tinotenda Mjoni Timothy Hogo

Best Fitness Model

Irvine Takwana Javangwe Melgin Tafirenyika Coresh Dumba Don Savania Lee Timothy Musvamhiri Deanne Makoni

Best Pageant

Marvin Tatenda Mukuyu Shephard Manyadza Ivan Dionisio Djombe Chuku Timothy Hogo

Best Master of Ceremony

Jefferson Muserera Gaddiel Maps Timothy Hogo

Best Mature Model

Brighton Mudirirei

40.Quincy J Kasese

Most Handsome

Galvin Ndoro Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen Jason Zhuwao John Pendekwa Irvine Takwana Javangwe Melgin Tafirenyika Jefferson Muserera Oliver Keith Don Savania Praise Mukorera

Best Commercial Visual

Melgin Tafirenyika Brighton Mudirirei

Most Educated

Tafadzwa Padare Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen Oliver Keith Lee Timothy Musvamhiri

Male Entrepreneur of the year

Tinotenda Mujoni Melgin Tafirenyika Tawanda Marere Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen Rishabh Verma

Kids

Teens (13-17 boys and girls)

Mafaro Tinago Isobella Lee Kasese Tanaka Munyenyiwa Filia T S Rifa Sharlene Mukwedeya

Kid Models (Girls 8-12)

Mudiwa Dabiya Megan Matsika Tamara Kasese Tinotenda Kazhangarare Kimberly Kaseke Ruvimbo Butaumocho Matidaishe Furusa Samina Muzondo Nokutenda Hore Kyle Jack Kourtney Chikandwa Alexander Taderera Lesly Chibagidi Tatenda Furusa O`niel Charuma

Other Awards

Best Model Agency

Gee`s Model Management Model Management Zimbabwe Image Consultancy Mudziyashe Model Agency Size 4 Fingers Model Agency AM Model Management Catherine Ruze Agency

Best Teen Pageant

Miss Harare Jnr Mr and Miss Interact Miss Schools Little Mr and Miss Zimbabwe

Best Pageant

Miss Zimbabwe Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Miss Curvy Zimbabwe Top Model Zimbabwe Miss Heritage Zimbabwe Miss Poly Miss WUA Miss Earth Miss Dzimbabwe Black Opal Face of Zimbabwe Miss Universities

Most Promising Pageant

Miss Campus Miss Petite Miss Africa Zimbabwe

Best International Pageant

Miss Zimbabwe UK Miss Curvy International

Best Fashion Show

The September Fashion Issue Itwasa Fashion Meets Runway My Street My Runway iFashion Fest Project Runway Edgars Fashion Extravaganza

Best Label

Mudhuri Body Slam Ethnic Incoporated Slick SwaGG

Best Choreographer

John Cole Lesly Mushaninga Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen

Best Photographer

Optimass Casa Studio Trey Images Mapikicha JT Photography K.Chaks Denzel Alpha

Best Fashion Designer

Ska Sebata David F E Alford Zargue`Sia Sanah Designes Chenna Nenni Kidd Hunta Yvette Ndaba Chaivo Designs Armur-bespoke Rumbidzayi Fashions Maita Marimo Tafadzwa Michael Moyo

14.Danayi Chapfika

Noe eS Briash Uruta

Best Fashion House

Mel`s Touch Posh Cindy`s Corner Jan Jam 4 May House of Gentlemen

7.Wisteria Lane

Best Fashion Magazine

The Parade Jewel Zimbo Jam(Online) Zimbabwe Fashion Magazine (Online)

Best Fashion Book

Zimbabwe Image Consultancy

Best Fashion Journalist

Zim Buzz (Michael Shoko) (Blogger) Tanya Taderera Herald (Tafadzwa Zimoyo) Zimbo Jam Fashion (Tsitsi Ndabambi) Newsday ( Winstone Antonio) Daily News (Sharon Muguwu) H-Metro (Tariro Kanyemba) Chronicle (Melissa Mpofu) The Herald (Godwin Muzari) 263 Africa TV (Tapiwa Rubaya)

Best Beauty Shop

Hair World The Glam Factory

Best Cosmetic Brand

Vault Black Opal Langa Mbali Cosmetics

Best Trendsetters Female

Primrose Nomathemba Ndebele Cindy Munyavi Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa Tracey-Anne Buckley Maud Chifamba

Best Trend Setters Male

Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen Tafadzwa Zimoyo Jim Elijah Muchesa

Most Flamboyant Male

I-Randu Vic Taks Genius Kadungure Rishabh Verma Spencer Madziya Sir Wicknell Chivayo

Most Flamboyant Female

Zodwa Mkandla Cythia Bizure Vanessa Chiyangwa Chironga

Most Flamboyant Wedding

Timothy and Patience Matangi Simba and Bona Chikore Tanaka and Vanessa Chironga

Best Entertainment

Castle Lite Block Party Harare International Carnival Lake July Vic Falls Carnival Unplugged

Cleanest City