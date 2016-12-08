Fashion, Featured

Wicknell, Bona, Simba Chikore nominated for Zimbabwe Models’ Awards

Wicknell Chivayo (centre) pictured with Pokello and Elikem. PIC: POKELLO FACEBOOK
A long and interesting list of nominees for the 2016 installment of the Zimbabwe Models’ Awards (ZMA) has been released.

The list consists of some people who have made a huge difference in the fashion and modelling industry in Zimbabwe and others who are flaunters, posers and trendsetters.

On the list is Wicknell Chivayo in the category of Most Flamboyant Male, Simba and Bona Chikore in the category of Most Flamboyant Wedding and many more.

 Mercy Mushaninga, who founded the awards in 2015, told Zimbo Jam that compiling the list was as easy as it was fair.

“Anyone who nominated was limited to people that have contributed to the fashion and beauty industry. After the nominations, judges checked the portfolio of the nominees and that’s how the list came together,” said Mushaninga.

The grand finale will be on December 17, 2016 at Pabloz VIP in Borrowdale. Invited guests include the patron of Miss World Zimbabwe, Mrs Marry Chiwenga and the patron of Miss Tourism Zimbabwe, Mrs Barbara Mzembi.

The second edition of the awards will run under the theme ‘Celebrating the life of Kiki Divaris’, who for over 30 years was a mentor and patron for young Zimbabwean models and beauty pageant winners.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Zimbabwe Models Awards 2016 Final Nominees

 Special Awards

  1. KiKi Divaris
  2. Hilda Mulenga
  3. Malaika Mushandu
  4. Nyasha Matonhodze
  5. 4 May
  6. Washington Ali
  7. T-Nash
  8. Black Opal

Female

Best Commercial Model

  1. Sheron Tachi
  2. Panashe Peters
  3. Rujeko Mushove
  4. Debra Mutowa
  5. Hilda Mabu
  6. Candice Mwakalyelye
  7. Fungai Charlyn Majaya
  8. Floret Chikomwe

Best Promotional Model

  1. Debra Mutowa
  2. Candice Mwakalyelye
  3. Fungai Charlyn Majaya
  4. Nancy Dzviti

Best Pageant Model

  1. Tendai Hunda
  2. Hilda Mabu
  3. Kudakwashe Chibaiwa
  1. Yollanda Chimbarami
  2. Thando T Ndlovu
  3. Tracey-Anne Buckley

Most Curvaceous Model

  1. Brenda Chikaza
  2. Shelly Pope
  3. Mariah Latoya Kewalram
  4. Kundai Manjonjo

Outstanding Charity Project

  1. Floret Chikowe
  2. Yollanda Chimbarami

Most Talented Model

  1. Kumbirai Angela Bosha
  2. Brenda Chikaza
  3. Panashe Peters
  4. Shalom Musvosvi
  5. Fungai Charlyn Majaya
  6. Tanya Taderera
  7. Tatenda Hwaire
  8. Michelle Snowden
  9. Geraldine Mandengenda
  10. Nancy Dzviti

Most Promising Model

  1. Kumbirai Angela Bosha
  2. Amandla Lisa Ngoroyemoto
  3. Nokuthaba Tshuma
  4. Gamuchirai N Mutero
  5. Sheron Tachi
  6. Panashe Peters
  7. Winnie Mutsokoti
  8. Debra Mutowa
  9. Sindiso Ndlovu
  10. Samantha Rodrick
  11. Shalom Musvosvi
  12. Tariro Zinyemba
  13. Tanaka Masunda
  14. Tatenda Hwaire
  15. Shelly Pope
  16. Kudakwashe Chibaiwa
  17. Loren Yon
  18. Patience Mbiriri
  19. Mariah Latoya Kewalram
  20. Thando T Ndlovu
  21. Hayley Ann Carstens
  22. Mirirai M Mupfurutsa
  23. Definite Kufandirori
  24. Michelle Snowden
  25. Pam Mcfront
  26. Ropafadzo Botsch
  27. Kay George
  28. Masceline Bondamakara
  29. Alisa Adams
  30. Natalie Kaondera
  31. Isabella Lee Kasese
  32. Wendy Maturi
  33. Vanessa Deza
  34. Sakhile Zie Dube
  35. Kerry-Anne Wellington
  36. Nancy Dzviti

 

Best Fashion Model

  1. Kumbirai Angela Bosha
  2. Sheron Tachi
  3. Tendai Hunda
  4. Hilda Mabu
  5. Samantha Rodrick
  6. Fungai Charlyn Majaya
  7. Tanya Taderera
  8. Floret Chikowe
  9. Yollanda Chimbarami
  10. Mirirai M Mupfurutsa
  11. Michelle Snowden
  12. Pam Mcfront
  13. Ropafadzo Botsch
  14. Geraldine Mandengenda
  15. Alisa Adams

Most Photogenic Model

  1. Kumbirai Angela Bosha
  2. Amandla Lisa Ngoroyemoto
  3. Nokuthaba Tshuma
  4. Letwin Tatenda Tiwaringe
  5. Gamuchirai N Mutero
  6. Sheron Tachi
  7. Panashe Peters
  8. Rujeko Mushove
  9. Winnie Mutsokoti
  10. Debra Mutowa
  11. Tendai Hunda
  12. Hilda Mabu
  13. Sindiso Ndlovu
  14. Martha Vimbai Mangwaira
  15. Shalom Musvosvi
  16. Fungai Charlyn Majaya
  17. Shelly Pope
  18. Kudakwashe Chibaiwa
  19. Floret Chikomwe
  20. Loren Yon
  21. Patience Mbiriri
  22. Mariah Latoya Kewalram
  23. Yollanda Chimbarami
  24. Thando T Ndlovu
  25. Mirirai M Mupfurutsa
  26. Definite Kufandirori
  27. Fungai Charlyn Majaya
  28. Pam Mcfront
  29. Sandisiwe Khumalo
  30. Geraldine Mandengenda
  31. Masceline Bondamakara
  32. Alisa Adams
  33. Natalie Kaondera
  34. Isabella Lee Kasese
  35. Theodora Maraura
  36. Wendy Mataure
  37. Vanessa Deza
  38. Lisa Morgan
  39. Tanaka Munyenyiwa
  40. Sakhile Zie Dube
  41. Kerry-Anne Wellington
  42. Nancy Dzviti

Best International Model

  1. Tanya Taderera
  2. Michelle Snowden
  3. Tacey-Anne Buckley
  4. Vuyo Zondo

Most Educated

  1. Rujeko Mushove
  2. Tendai Hunda
  3. Tanaka Masunda
  4. Tatenda Hwaire
  5. Mirirai M Mupfurutsa

Best Female Entrepreneur

  1. Rujeko Mushove
  2. Tracey-Anne Buckley
  3. Lisa Morgan

Most Beautiful

  1. Nokuthaba Tshuma
  2. Letwin Tandenda Tiwaringe
  3. Hilda Mabu
  4. Fungai Charlyn Majaya
  5. Floret Chikowe
  6. Hayley Ann Carstens
  7. Tracy-Anne Buckley
  8. Sandisiwe Khumalo
  9. Geraldine Mandengenda
  10. Theodora Maraura

Best Yummy Mummy

  1. Nancy Li Chizhanje
  2. Yolanda Ndhlovu
  3. Constance Kudiwa Mangwaza
  4. Shingai B Muchenje
  5. Stacey Black
  6. Tanya Taderera
  7. Shelly Pope
  8. Linda Ndagurwa
  9. Noliet Chihoko
  10. Sandra Muvambwi
  11. Ayeta Sesemane Banda
  12. Diana Malunga
  13. Vanessa Deza
  14. Kerry-Anne Wellington
  15. Rosemary Mpanduki
  16. Tapiwa Sithole

 Best Plus Size

  1. Hayley Ann Carstens
  2. Theodora Maraura

Best Master of Ceremony

  1. Candice Mwakalyelye
  2. Geraldine Mandengenda
  3. Tanaka Munyenyiwa

 

 

Male

Best Commercial Model

  1. Marvin Tatenda Mukuyu
  2. Tawanda Marere
  3. Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen
  4. Melgin Tafirenyika
  5. Jefferson Muserera
  6. Nesta Kanemeyer
  7. Brighton Mudirirei
  8. Lee Timothy Musvamhiri
  9. Thulani A T Dhlamini

Best Promotional Model

  1. Delroy Benatar
  2. Jefferson Muserera
  3. Lee Timothy Musvamhiri
  4. Tinotenda Mujoni

 

Outstanding Charity Project

  1. Marvin Tatenda Mukuyu
  2. Oliver Keith

 

Most Talented Model

  1. Tafadzwa Padare
  2. Marvin Tatenda Mukuyu
  3. Tawanda Marere
  4. Delroy Benatar
  5. Melgin Tafirenyika
  6. Jefferson Musererera
  7. Oliver Keith
  8. Rishabh Verma
  9. Brett Takudzwa Mutandwa

Most Promising Model

  1. Tafadzwa Padare
  2. Basil Kamombe
  3. Galvin Ndoro
  4. John Pendekwa
  5. Irvine Takwana Javangwe
  6. Raymond Motsi
  7. Byron Mulinga
  8. Adlight Sibanda
  9. Shephard Manyadza
  10. Don Savania
  11. Praise Mukorera
  12. Prince Ngwenya
  13. Tendayi Dhure
  14. Tramaine De Souza
  15. Gaddiel Maps
  16. Arnold Rupazo
  17. Tinotenda Mutapati
  18. Ralph Bote
  19. Adonis Ncube
  20. Delroy Dermaco Manuel
  21. Ivan Dionisio Djombe Chuku
  22. Simbarashe Tirivangani
  23. Quincy J Kasese
  24. Dural Howes
  25. Deanne Makoni
  26. Farai Feliciano Madindiri
  27. Tanaka Terrence Musimbira
  28. Timothy Hogo

Best Fashion Model

  1. Marvin Tatenda Mukuyu
  2. Tawanda Marere
  3. Tafadzwa Zimoyo
  4. Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen
  5. Jason Zhuwao
  6. Delroy Benatar
  7. Jefferson Muserera
  8. Nesta Kanemeyer
  9. Rishabh Verma
  10. Adlight Sibanda
  11. Tinotenda Mujoni
  12. Tremaine De Souza
  13. Arnold Rupazo
  14. Tinotenda Mutapati
  15. Adonis Ncube
  16. Brett Takudzwa Mutandwa
  17. Delroy Demarco Manuel
  18. Dural Howes
  19. Thulani A T Dhlamini

Most Photogenic Model

  1. Tafadzwa Padare
  2. Marvin Tatenda Mukuyu
  3. Basil Kamombe
  4. Galvin Ndoro
  5. Tafadzwa Zimoyo
  6. Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen
  7. Delroy Benatar
  8. John Pendekwa
  9. Irvine Takwana Javangwe
  10. Melgin Tafirenyika
  11. Jefferson Muserera
  12. James Jim
  13. Nesta Kanemeyer
  14. Oliver Keith
  15. Rishabh Verma
  16. Raymond Motsi
  17. Byron Mulinga
  18. Adlight Sibanda
  19. Shephard Manyadza
  20. Brighton Mudirirei
  21. Don Savania

25.Lee Timothy Musvamhiri

27 Tinotenda Mujoni

  1. Tendayi Dhure
  2. Tramaine De Souza
  3. Ralph Bote
  4. Adonis Ncube
  5. Brett Takudzwa Mutandwa
  6. Delroy Dermaco Manuel
  7. Ivan Dionisio Djombe Chuku
  8. Dural Howes
  9. Deanne Makoni

43.Thulani A T Dhlamini

Best International Model

  1. Melgin Tafirenyika
  2. James Jim
  3. Oliver Keith
  4. Rashabh Verma
  5. Tinotenda Mjoni
  6. Timothy Hogo

Best Fitness Model

  1. Irvine Takwana Javangwe
  2. Melgin Tafirenyika
  3. Coresh Dumba
  4. Don Savania
  5. Lee Timothy Musvamhiri
  6. Deanne Makoni

 

Best Pageant

  1. Marvin Tatenda Mukuyu
  2. Shephard Manyadza
  3. Ivan Dionisio Djombe Chuku
  4. Timothy Hogo

Best Master of Ceremony

  1. Jefferson Muserera
  2. Gaddiel Maps
  3. Timothy Hogo

Best Mature Model

  1. Brighton Mudirirei

40.Quincy J Kasese

Most Handsome

  1. Galvin Ndoro
  2. Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen
  3. Jason Zhuwao
  4. John Pendekwa
  5. Irvine Takwana Javangwe
  6. Melgin Tafirenyika
  7. Jefferson Muserera
  8. Oliver Keith
  9. Don Savania
  10. Praise Mukorera

 

Best Commercial Visual

  1. Melgin Tafirenyika
  2. Brighton Mudirirei

Most Educated

  1. Tafadzwa Padare
  2. Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen
  3. Oliver Keith
  4. Lee Timothy Musvamhiri

Male Entrepreneur of the year

  1. Tinotenda Mujoni
  2. Melgin Tafirenyika
  3. Tawanda Marere
  4. Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen
  5. Rishabh Verma

 

Kids

Teens (13-17 boys and girls)

  1. Mafaro Tinago
  2. Isobella Lee Kasese
  3. Tanaka Munyenyiwa
  4. Filia T S Rifa
  5. Sharlene Mukwedeya

Kid Models (Girls 8-12)

  1. Mudiwa Dabiya
  2. Megan Matsika
  3. Tamara Kasese
  4. Tinotenda Kazhangarare
  5. Kimberly Kaseke
  6. Ruvimbo Butaumocho
  7. Matidaishe Furusa
  8. Samina Muzondo
  9. Nokutenda Hore
  10. Kyle Jack
  11. Kourtney Chikandwa
  12. Alexander Taderera
  13. Lesly Chibagidi
  14. Tatenda Furusa
  15. O`niel Charuma

 

Other Awards

Best Model Agency

  1. Gee`s Model Management
  2. Model Management
  3. Zimbabwe Image Consultancy
  4. Mudziyashe Model Agency
  5. Size 4
  6. Fingers Model Agency
  7. AM Model Management
  8. Catherine Ruze Agency

Best Teen Pageant

  1. Miss Harare Jnr
  2. Mr and Miss Interact
  3. Miss Schools
  4. Little Mr and Miss Zimbabwe

Best Pageant

  1. Miss Zimbabwe
  2. Miss Tourism Zimbabwe
  3. Miss Curvy Zimbabwe
  4. Top Model Zimbabwe
  5. Miss Heritage Zimbabwe
  6. Miss Poly
  7. Miss WUA
  8. Miss Earth
  9. Miss Dzimbabwe
  10. Black Opal Face of Zimbabwe
  11. Miss Universities

Most Promising Pageant

  1. Miss Campus
  2. Miss Petite
  3. Miss Africa Zimbabwe

Best International Pageant

  1. Miss Zimbabwe UK
  2. Miss Curvy International

Best Fashion Show

  1. The September Fashion Issue
  2. Itwasa
  3. Fashion Meets Runway
  4. My Street My Runway
  5. iFashion Fest
  6. Project Runway
  7. Edgars Fashion Extravaganza

Best Label

  1. Mudhuri
  2. Body Slam
  3. Ethnic Incoporated
  4. Slick SwaGG

Best Choreographer

  1. John Cole
  2. Lesly Mushaninga
  3. Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen

Best Photographer

  1. Optimass
  2. Casa Studio
  3. Trey Images
  4. Mapikicha
  5. JT Photography
  6. K.Chaks
  7. Denzel Alpha

Best  Fashion Designer

  1. Ska Sebata
  2. David F E Alford
  3. Zargue`Sia
  4. Sanah Designes
  5. Chenna Nenni
  6. Kidd Hunta
  7. Yvette Ndaba
  8. Chaivo Designs
  9. Armur-bespoke
  10. Rumbidzayi Fashions
  11. Maita Marimo
  12. Tafadzwa Michael Moyo

14.Danayi Chapfika

  1. Noe eS
  2. Briash
  3. Uruta

Best Fashion House

  1. Mel`s Touch
  2. Posh
  3. Cindy`s Corner
  4. Jan Jam
  5. 4 May
  6. House of Gentlemen

7.Wisteria Lane

Best Fashion Magazine

  1. The Parade
  2. Jewel
  3. Zimbo Jam(Online)
  4. Zimbabwe Fashion Magazine (Online)

Best Fashion Book

  1. Zimbabwe Image Consultancy

Best Fashion Journalist

  1. Zim Buzz (Michael Shoko)
  2. (Blogger) Tanya Taderera
  3. Herald (Tafadzwa Zimoyo)
  4. Zimbo Jam Fashion (Tsitsi Ndabambi)
  5. Newsday ( Winstone Antonio)
  6. Daily News (Sharon Muguwu)
  7. H-Metro (Tariro Kanyemba)
  8. Chronicle (Melissa Mpofu)
  9. The Herald (Godwin Muzari)
  10. 263 Africa TV (Tapiwa Rubaya)

Best Beauty Shop

  1. Hair World
  2. The Glam Factory

Best Cosmetic Brand

  1. Vault
  2. Black Opal
  3. Langa
  4. Mbali Cosmetics

Best Trendsetters Female

  1. Primrose Nomathemba Ndebele
  2. Cindy Munyavi
  3. Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa
  4. Tracey-Anne Buckley
  5. Maud Chifamba

Best Trend Setters Male

  1. Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen
  2. Tafadzwa Zimoyo
  3. Jim Elijah Muchesa

Most Flamboyant Male

  1. I-Randu
  2. Vic Taks
  3. Genius Kadungure
  4. Rishabh Verma
  5. Spencer Madziya
  6. Sir Wicknell Chivayo

Most Flamboyant Female

  1. Zodwa Mkandla
  2. Cythia Bizure
  3. Vanessa Chiyangwa Chironga

Most Flamboyant Wedding

  1. Timothy and Patience Matangi
  2. Simba and Bona Chikore
  3. Tanaka and Vanessa Chironga

Best Entertainment

  1. Castle Lite Block Party
  2. Harare International Carnival
  3. Lake July
  4. Vic Falls Carnival
  5. Unplugged

Cleanest City

  1. Harare
  2. Bulawayo
  3. Mutare
  4. Masvingo

 

 

