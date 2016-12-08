Wicknell, Bona, Simba Chikore nominated for Zimbabwe Models’ Awards

A long and interesting list of nominees for the 2016 installment of the Zimbabwe Models’ Awards (ZMA) has been released.
The list consists of some people who have made a huge difference in the fashion and modelling industry in Zimbabwe and others who are flaunters, posers and trendsetters.
On the list is Wicknell Chivayo in the category of Most Flamboyant Male, Simba and Bona Chikore in the category of Most Flamboyant Wedding and many more.
Mercy Mushaninga, who founded the awards in 2015, told Zimbo Jam that compiling the list was as easy as it was fair.
“Anyone who nominated was limited to people that have contributed to the fashion and beauty industry. After the nominations, judges checked the portfolio of the nominees and that’s how the list came together,” said Mushaninga.
The grand finale will be on December 17, 2016 at Pabloz VIP in Borrowdale. Invited guests include the patron of Miss World Zimbabwe, Mrs Marry Chiwenga and the patron of Miss Tourism Zimbabwe, Mrs Barbara Mzembi.
The second edition of the awards will run under the theme ‘Celebrating the life of Kiki Divaris’, who for over 30 years was a mentor and patron for young Zimbabwean models and beauty pageant winners.
Below is the full list of nominees:
Zimbabwe Models Awards 2016 Final Nominees
Special Awards
- KiKi Divaris
- Hilda Mulenga
- Malaika Mushandu
- Nyasha Matonhodze
- 4 May
- Washington Ali
- T-Nash
- Black Opal
Female
Best Commercial Model
- Sheron Tachi
- Panashe Peters
- Rujeko Mushove
- Debra Mutowa
- Hilda Mabu
- Candice Mwakalyelye
- Fungai Charlyn Majaya
- Floret Chikomwe
Best Promotional Model
- Debra Mutowa
- Candice Mwakalyelye
- Fungai Charlyn Majaya
- Nancy Dzviti
Best Pageant Model
- Tendai Hunda
- Hilda Mabu
- Kudakwashe Chibaiwa
- Yollanda Chimbarami
- Thando T Ndlovu
- Tracey-Anne Buckley
Most Curvaceous Model
- Brenda Chikaza
- Shelly Pope
- Mariah Latoya Kewalram
- Kundai Manjonjo
Outstanding Charity Project
- Floret Chikowe
- Yollanda Chimbarami
Most Talented Model
- Kumbirai Angela Bosha
- Brenda Chikaza
- Panashe Peters
- Shalom Musvosvi
- Fungai Charlyn Majaya
- Tanya Taderera
- Tatenda Hwaire
- Michelle Snowden
- Geraldine Mandengenda
- Nancy Dzviti
Most Promising Model
- Kumbirai Angela Bosha
- Amandla Lisa Ngoroyemoto
- Nokuthaba Tshuma
- Gamuchirai N Mutero
- Sheron Tachi
- Panashe Peters
- Winnie Mutsokoti
- Debra Mutowa
- Sindiso Ndlovu
- Samantha Rodrick
- Shalom Musvosvi
- Tariro Zinyemba
- Tanaka Masunda
- Tatenda Hwaire
- Shelly Pope
- Kudakwashe Chibaiwa
- Loren Yon
- Patience Mbiriri
- Mariah Latoya Kewalram
- Thando T Ndlovu
- Hayley Ann Carstens
- Mirirai M Mupfurutsa
- Definite Kufandirori
- Michelle Snowden
- Pam Mcfront
- Ropafadzo Botsch
- Kay George
- Masceline Bondamakara
- Alisa Adams
- Natalie Kaondera
- Isabella Lee Kasese
- Wendy Maturi
- Vanessa Deza
- Sakhile Zie Dube
- Kerry-Anne Wellington
- Nancy Dzviti
Best Fashion Model
- Kumbirai Angela Bosha
- Sheron Tachi
- Tendai Hunda
- Hilda Mabu
- Samantha Rodrick
- Fungai Charlyn Majaya
- Tanya Taderera
- Floret Chikowe
- Yollanda Chimbarami
- Mirirai M Mupfurutsa
- Michelle Snowden
- Pam Mcfront
- Ropafadzo Botsch
- Geraldine Mandengenda
- Alisa Adams
Most Photogenic Model
- Kumbirai Angela Bosha
- Amandla Lisa Ngoroyemoto
- Nokuthaba Tshuma
- Letwin Tatenda Tiwaringe
- Gamuchirai N Mutero
- Sheron Tachi
- Panashe Peters
- Rujeko Mushove
- Winnie Mutsokoti
- Debra Mutowa
- Tendai Hunda
- Hilda Mabu
- Sindiso Ndlovu
- Martha Vimbai Mangwaira
- Shalom Musvosvi
- Fungai Charlyn Majaya
- Shelly Pope
- Kudakwashe Chibaiwa
- Floret Chikomwe
- Loren Yon
- Patience Mbiriri
- Mariah Latoya Kewalram
- Yollanda Chimbarami
- Thando T Ndlovu
- Mirirai M Mupfurutsa
- Definite Kufandirori
- Fungai Charlyn Majaya
- Pam Mcfront
- Sandisiwe Khumalo
- Geraldine Mandengenda
- Masceline Bondamakara
- Alisa Adams
- Natalie Kaondera
- Isabella Lee Kasese
- Theodora Maraura
- Wendy Mataure
- Vanessa Deza
- Lisa Morgan
- Tanaka Munyenyiwa
- Sakhile Zie Dube
- Kerry-Anne Wellington
- Nancy Dzviti
Best International Model
- Tanya Taderera
- Michelle Snowden
- Tacey-Anne Buckley
- Vuyo Zondo
Most Educated
- Rujeko Mushove
- Tendai Hunda
- Tanaka Masunda
- Tatenda Hwaire
- Mirirai M Mupfurutsa
Best Female Entrepreneur
- Rujeko Mushove
- Tracey-Anne Buckley
- Lisa Morgan
Most Beautiful
- Nokuthaba Tshuma
- Letwin Tandenda Tiwaringe
- Hilda Mabu
- Fungai Charlyn Majaya
- Floret Chikowe
- Hayley Ann Carstens
- Tracy-Anne Buckley
- Sandisiwe Khumalo
- Geraldine Mandengenda
- Theodora Maraura
Best Yummy Mummy
- Nancy Li Chizhanje
- Yolanda Ndhlovu
- Constance Kudiwa Mangwaza
- Shingai B Muchenje
- Stacey Black
- Tanya Taderera
- Shelly Pope
- Linda Ndagurwa
- Noliet Chihoko
- Sandra Muvambwi
- Ayeta Sesemane Banda
- Diana Malunga
- Vanessa Deza
- Kerry-Anne Wellington
- Rosemary Mpanduki
- Tapiwa Sithole
Best Plus Size
- Hayley Ann Carstens
- Theodora Maraura
Best Master of Ceremony
- Candice Mwakalyelye
- Geraldine Mandengenda
- Tanaka Munyenyiwa
Male
Best Commercial Model
- Marvin Tatenda Mukuyu
- Tawanda Marere
- Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen
- Melgin Tafirenyika
- Jefferson Muserera
- Nesta Kanemeyer
- Brighton Mudirirei
- Lee Timothy Musvamhiri
- Thulani A T Dhlamini
Best Promotional Model
- Delroy Benatar
- Jefferson Muserera
- Lee Timothy Musvamhiri
- Tinotenda Mujoni
Outstanding Charity Project
- Marvin Tatenda Mukuyu
- Oliver Keith
Most Talented Model
- Tafadzwa Padare
- Marvin Tatenda Mukuyu
- Tawanda Marere
- Delroy Benatar
- Melgin Tafirenyika
- Jefferson Musererera
- Oliver Keith
- Rishabh Verma
- Brett Takudzwa Mutandwa
Most Promising Model
- Tafadzwa Padare
- Basil Kamombe
- Galvin Ndoro
- John Pendekwa
- Irvine Takwana Javangwe
- Raymond Motsi
- Byron Mulinga
- Adlight Sibanda
- Shephard Manyadza
- Don Savania
- Praise Mukorera
- Prince Ngwenya
- Tendayi Dhure
- Tramaine De Souza
- Gaddiel Maps
- Arnold Rupazo
- Tinotenda Mutapati
- Ralph Bote
- Adonis Ncube
- Delroy Dermaco Manuel
- Ivan Dionisio Djombe Chuku
- Simbarashe Tirivangani
- Quincy J Kasese
- Dural Howes
- Deanne Makoni
- Farai Feliciano Madindiri
- Tanaka Terrence Musimbira
- Timothy Hogo
Lee Timothy Musvamhiri
Tinotenda Mujoni
Thulani A T Dhlamini
Best International Model
- Melgin Tafirenyika
- James Jim
- Oliver Keith
- Rashabh Verma
- Tinotenda Mjoni
- Timothy Hogo
Best Fitness Model
- Irvine Takwana Javangwe
- Melgin Tafirenyika
- Coresh Dumba
- Don Savania
- Lee Timothy Musvamhiri
- Deanne Makoni
Best Pageant
- Marvin Tatenda Mukuyu
- Shephard Manyadza
- Ivan Dionisio Djombe Chuku
- Timothy Hogo
Best Master of Ceremony
- Jefferson Muserera
- Gaddiel Maps
- Timothy Hogo
Best Mature Model
- Brighton Mudirirei
Quincy J Kasese
Most Handsome
- Galvin Ndoro
- Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen
- Jason Zhuwao
- John Pendekwa
- Irvine Takwana Javangwe
- Melgin Tafirenyika
- Jefferson Muserera
- Oliver Keith
- Don Savania
- Praise Mukorera
Best Commercial Visual
- Melgin Tafirenyika
- Brighton Mudirirei
Most Educated
- Tafadzwa Padare
- Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen
- Oliver Keith
- Lee Timothy Musvamhiri
Male Entrepreneur of the year
- Tinotenda Mujoni
- Melgin Tafirenyika
- Tawanda Marere
- Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen
- Rishabh Verma
Kids
Teens (13-17 boys and girls)
- Mafaro Tinago
- Isobella Lee Kasese
- Tanaka Munyenyiwa
- Filia T S Rifa
- Sharlene Mukwedeya
Kid Models (Girls 8-12)
- Mudiwa Dabiya
- Megan Matsika
- Tamara Kasese
- Tinotenda Kazhangarare
- Kimberly Kaseke
- Ruvimbo Butaumocho
- Matidaishe Furusa
- Samina Muzondo
- Nokutenda Hore
- Kyle Jack
- Kourtney Chikandwa
- Alexander Taderera
- Lesly Chibagidi
- Tatenda Furusa
- O`niel Charuma
Other Awards
Best Model Agency
- Gee`s Model Management
- Model Management
- Zimbabwe Image Consultancy
- Mudziyashe Model Agency
- Size 4
- Fingers Model Agency
- AM Model Management
- Catherine Ruze Agency
Best Teen Pageant
- Miss Harare Jnr
- Mr and Miss Interact
- Miss Schools
- Little Mr and Miss Zimbabwe
Best Pageant
- Miss Zimbabwe
- Miss Tourism Zimbabwe
- Miss Curvy Zimbabwe
- Top Model Zimbabwe
- Miss Heritage Zimbabwe
- Miss Poly
- Miss WUA
- Miss Earth
- Miss Dzimbabwe
- Black Opal Face of Zimbabwe
- Miss Universities
Most Promising Pageant
- Miss Campus
- Miss Petite
- Miss Africa Zimbabwe
Best International Pageant
- Miss Zimbabwe UK
- Miss Curvy International
Best Fashion Show
- The September Fashion Issue
- Itwasa
- Fashion Meets Runway
- My Street My Runway
- iFashion Fest
- Project Runway
- Edgars Fashion Extravaganza
Best Label
- Mudhuri
- Body Slam
- Ethnic Incoporated
- Slick SwaGG
Best Choreographer
- John Cole
- Lesly Mushaninga
- Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen
Best Photographer
- Optimass
- Casa Studio
- Trey Images
- Mapikicha
- JT Photography
- K.Chaks
- Denzel Alpha
Best Fashion Designer
- Ska Sebata
- David F E Alford
- Zargue`Sia
- Sanah Designes
- Chenna Nenni
- Kidd Hunta
- Yvette Ndaba
- Chaivo Designs
- Armur-bespoke
- Rumbidzayi Fashions
- Maita Marimo
- Tafadzwa Michael Moyo
Danayi Chapfika
- Noe eS
- Briash
- Uruta
Best Fashion House
- Mel`s Touch
- Posh
- Cindy`s Corner
- Jan Jam
- 4 May
- House of Gentlemen
Wisteria Lane
Best Fashion Magazine
- The Parade
- Jewel
- Zimbo Jam(Online)
- Zimbabwe Fashion Magazine (Online)
Best Fashion Book
- Zimbabwe Image Consultancy
Best Fashion Journalist
- Zim Buzz (Michael Shoko)
- (Blogger) Tanya Taderera
- Herald (Tafadzwa Zimoyo)
- Zimbo Jam Fashion (Tsitsi Ndabambi)
- Newsday ( Winstone Antonio)
- Daily News (Sharon Muguwu)
- H-Metro (Tariro Kanyemba)
- Chronicle (Melissa Mpofu)
- The Herald (Godwin Muzari)
- 263 Africa TV (Tapiwa Rubaya)
Best Beauty Shop
- Hair World
- The Glam Factory
Best Cosmetic Brand
- Vault
- Black Opal
- Langa
- Mbali Cosmetics
Best Trendsetters Female
- Primrose Nomathemba Ndebele
- Cindy Munyavi
- Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa
- Tracey-Anne Buckley
- Maud Chifamba
Best Trend Setters Male
- Michael Steve Reks Jacobsen
- Tafadzwa Zimoyo
- Jim Elijah Muchesa
Most Flamboyant Male
- I-Randu
- Vic Taks
- Genius Kadungure
- Rishabh Verma
- Spencer Madziya
- Sir Wicknell Chivayo
Most Flamboyant Female
- Zodwa Mkandla
- Cythia Bizure
- Vanessa Chiyangwa Chironga
Most Flamboyant Wedding
- Timothy and Patience Matangi
- Simba and Bona Chikore
- Tanaka and Vanessa Chironga
Best Entertainment
- Castle Lite Block Party
- Harare International Carnival
- Lake July
- Vic Falls Carnival
- Unplugged
Cleanest City
- Harare
- Bulawayo
- Mutare
- Masvingo
4 Comments
Yah how can you award someone bring curvy or most beautiful. . Some of these awards as someone said are very unnecessary. Why so many nominees??? Have a maximum number like 5 people or something like that. Black Opal is that owned by a Zimbabwean for you to award??
kofi Olemide is up for an award|?
Some of these awards are just a waste of time. Who are all these people? Wanoita nezvei?