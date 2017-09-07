Will the Circuit Parties continue?

The Mukarati brothers Circuit party at Londoners PIC:

As artists outside dancehall and sungura struggle to get gigs on a regular basis due to lack of interest from promoters as they are deemed not to be able to pull crowds, any promoter or concept that then supports artists from these marginalised genres becomes a key player in the sector.

Such promoters/platforms include Unplugged Zimbabwe, First Friday’s and The Circuit Party.

In a sad development a few days ago, Tuesday to be precise, it appears The Circuit Party might soon vanish as there seems to be some misunderstanding amongst the founders.

One of the founding members who has been allegedly booted out from the team, Bongani Kumbula took to Facebook and posted an emotionally loaded statement that caused a stir on the social media platform.

“The Circuit Party.

“I am no longer a part of it. I got removed rather rudely from the page and WhatsApp group FYI. Vee is also no longer a part of it. He was given the option to remain but has chosen to pursue other interests (god bless his soul). He advised me to be nice when I let the world know, so I will keep my bitching to a minimal,” read the intro to Kumbula’s statement.

People who had developed interest in the concept are now worried about how things will play out in the future.

For the musicians it will be a big loss if the platform is destroyed as these marginalized artists would have lost one of the few stages to showcase their talent.

Below is the full statement from Kumbula.