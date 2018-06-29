Will ExQ be lazy again?

ExQ, Currently Zimbabwe's trending artist on the pop scene PIC: COURTESY OF MTM

He is currently the biggest artist on the pop scene in Zimbabwe with tracks off his latest album literally being anthems on local radio stations. It has become tradition that after the 8 am news on ZiFM Stereo you will definitely here the song â€˜Nzenzaâ€™ being played.

If you go on social media platforms especially Instagram ladies are going crazy with the Nzenza song as they post videos daily gyrating to it.

However, ExQâ€™s laidback character seems to creep into his creative zone as he reacts late to capitalize on a moment.

Last year he had the hit â€˜Nhemaâ€™ which amassed over a million hits on YouTube but the rapper stalled on dropping a video for the track which could have given him more mileage.

The trend could be the same for Nzenza, one wonders what ExQâ€™s problem really is?

Surely it cannot be finances because he is on a couple of adverts on both radio and television, he is booked regularly for local and international gigs, he comes from a stable music label and above all he is a brand having been in the game for over a decade and consistently dropping hits.

It appears ExQ is just being lazy.

There is no drive whatsoever to push his game to the next level, well if there is then his not hungry enough.

Many times local artists find themselves left out when it comes to continental awards such as Channel O, Affrima, and the MAMAâ€™s but its these simple strategies of creating captivating visuals that make other fellow Africans shine ahead of our own homeboys.

When Jah Prayzah won the MAMA back in 2016 he had to go the extra mile and it paid off.

ExQ has the potential to explode but it appears he or his management lack a clear vision on how to make him a big continental star.