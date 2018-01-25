Will Oskid bounce back with Gombwe?

Oskid receiving an award at the ICC PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

23 SHARES Share Tweet

2017 was a really quiet year for award-winning producer, Oskid as he failed to drop a jam that caused a mega buzz on the local music scene.

When one reflects back on the hits from last year such as ‘Pamamonya Ipapo’, ‘Nhema’, ‘Akiliz’ and the end of year anthem, ‘Kutonga Kwaro’, Oskid’s name is nowhere on the radar.

Many have said his artistic prowess has been drowned ever since he merged with AB Communications but well that is just one of the many theories around his failure to make it big in recent months.

However, all this may change and he might just bounce back to being the most sought after producer in the country if the brand new Winky D album, ‘Gombwe’ produces hits on the market.

“Pangu pese ndasakura ndazunza…Done with Gombwe album hope u guys will enjoy bcz ma1…see u ku HICC Handeyi Handeyi,” read one of Oskid’s posts on Instagram.

We are not sure if he produced some tracks on the album or he merely mastered the project – but this could be a break or make moment for the producer.

Like this: Like Loading...